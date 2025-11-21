This new compact diver from Certina feels like amazing value

QUICK SUMMARY Certina has revealed a new collection of its DS Action Diver watch, with a smaller 38 mm case available in stainless steel or titanium. The watches have 300 metres of water resistance, an automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve, and a ceramic bezel. The five models are priced from £740 and £900 and are available now.

Certina has revealed a new member of its DS Action diver family of touch diving watches, featuring a compact 38 mm case and ceramic bezel.

Bringing the design of a typical diving watch to more wrist sizes, the DS Action Diver 38mm Powermatic 80, to give it its full name, is an automatic watch with 300 metres of water resistance. It also boasts an automatic mechanical movement with 80 hours of power reserve, and the same ISO 6425 toughness certification as larger models of the DS collection.

Available in stainless steel and titanium, the 38 mm model gets a scratch-resistant ceramic bezel, a domed sapphire crystal and the latest iteration of Certina’s DS Concept Extreme Shock Resistance system, designed to shrug off use in the harshest environments. The movement, as used by other members of the Swatch group, features a Nicachron balance spring for improved resistance to magnetism.

(Image credit: Certina)

Other features include a screw-down crown, Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markers for nighttime and underwater visibility, and a quick-release stainless steel bracelet. The dial is the same as other members of the DS Action Diver family, with a date window at the three o’clock position, a guarded crown, and white hands and indices.

Certina has launched the new watch with five variants to pick from. There’s a steel model with black dial and matching ceramic bezel; a steel model with green dial and bezel; a titanium version with black dial and black bezel with gold detailing; a bi-colour silver and gold (PVD coated) version with blue dial and bezel; and lastly a stealthy black PVD-coated watch with matching dial and bezel, and a black fabric strap. All other models come with a stainless steel bracelet.

(Image credit: Certina)

Prices start at £740 for the all-black watch, rising to £765 for the black and green dial variants with steel bracelets, then £820 for the model with gold details and £900 for the titanium variant.

Whichever you go for, this feels like great value considering how the dive watch aesthetic is backed up by 300 metres of water resistance, a ceramic bezel, tough build and lengthy power reserve. All five models are available to order now.