Tissot PRX gains titanium and wild new Damascus steel options

QUICK SUMMARY Tissot has revealed a new 38mm case size for its stylish PRX watch. Plus, the new model is available in titanium for the first time – and there's a wild new Damascus steel model, too. Prices range from £795 - £960 and all three new models are available now.

Tissot just revealed three new additions to its stylish PRX watch family – two made from titanium and one that brings Damascus steel to the PRX for the first time.

I’ll tackle the two titanium models first because, while they both look fantastic to my eyes, the Damascus steel PRX is the real story here.

Both titanium versions of the PRX use a new 38 mm case diameter, which I think might be the perfect size for a watch like this. It leans into the 1970s aesthetic while making the watch suitable for wrists of pretty much every size.

The titanium watches have the same integrated bracelet design as the rest of the PRX family. There are two dial options to pick from, of blue with silver hands and indices, and anthracite with rose gold hands and hour markers. I’m torn here, because while I’ve always loved watches with blue dials, the warmer hue of natural titanium works so well with the anthracite dial – which is actually quite pale as far as anthracite goes – so I think this would be my choice.

Both variants have a date window at the three o’clock position and an exhibition case back revealing the Powermatic 80 automatic mechanical movement within. It has a Nivachron balance spring and, as the name suggests, an impressive power reserve of 80 hours. Both titanium PRXs are priced at £795, have 100 metres of water resistance, and are available now.

Now for the Damascus steel model. This has the same 38mm case diameter, the same movement and the same basic design with integrated strap. But after that, everything changes. The strap is black leather, for a start, and the case is, well, extremely bold.

Rarely seen on watches in this price segment, Damascus steel is usually created by welding multiple different steels together, which then react differently to etching, and the distinctive pattern is revealed. Tissot has instead used a layered-powder molding technique, where the steels are then heated and pressed at up to 1000 bar of pressure to form a block, from which the case and dial are then machined.

Regardless, the result is stunning – and ensures each example will have its own unique pattern. Priced at £960, the new Tissot PRX 38mm in Damascus steel is available now.