Zwift's new automatic watch is limited to 100 pieces worldwide and hides more cycling references than you can count

Zwift has teamed up with Swedish watchmaker Bravur to launch its first-ever mechanical watch, a limited-edition timepiece celebrating cycling culture.

The Bravur x Zwift watch is limited to just 100 individually numbered pieces worldwide and features a host of subtle references that long-time Zwift users will immediately recognise.

While Zwift is best known for its virtual training platform and indoor cycling ecosystem (see also: Zwift Ride review), the company says the project grew from a shared passion for cycling between the two brands.

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Zwift co-founder and CEO Eric Min discovered cycling while living in New York before turning to indoor training during his years on Wall Street, while Bravur's founders, Magnus and Johan, built their watch brand around their own backgrounds in competitive cycling.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The resulting watch packs a surprising amount of Zwift lore into a compact 37mm case.

The black dial features the Zwift logo at 12 o'clock, a feather icon representing the platform's popular climbing power-up and a lightning bolt symbolising power output.

The textured centre section is inspired by the volcanic landscape found in Watopia, Zwift's fictional flagship world, while a luminous ring references the sought-after Zwift Concept Z1 (a.k.a. Tron) bike that riders unlock after completing a huge amount of climbing.

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Designed for Zwifters who know where to look

There are yet more hidden details for dedicated users, including a small "Designed in Watopia" marking that appears above the six o'clock position.

Zwift's familiar Ride On thumbs-up icon appears on both the dial and the caseback.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The minute track also borrows visual cues from race circuits and finish-line markings, continuing Bravur's tradition of incorporating motorsport and cycling-inspired design elements into its watches.

Beyond the Zwift references, the watch offers the specifications expected from a premium mechanical timepiece.

The case is crafted from 316L stainless steel and paired with a sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown, and a 100-metre water resistance rating.

Power comes from the well-known Sellita SW200-2 automatic movement, while the watch is assembled in Båstad, Sweden.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The watch ships with two interchangeable straps in Zwift's signature black-and-orange colour scheme and arrives in a vegetable-tanned leather cycling bag inspired by the equipment carried during some of cycling's most famous races.

Pre-orders are now open at Zwift, with deliveries expected in June and July, and pricing set at £1,095 in the UK, €1,395 in Europe, and $1,195 in the US.

As no reissue is planned, once the 100 watches are sold, that's likely to be the end of the road for this particular collaboration.