Food tracking without input – this smartwatch is about to change the game

Quick Summary The new Karada Mate Watch uses a bioelectrical impedance sensor to estimate how many calories you've consumed, without requiring meal logging or food photos. The stylish smartwatch also reportedly tracks hydration levels and compares calorie intake against calories burned.

Sharp has announced its first smartwatch, and it comes with a feature that's unlike anything offered by Apple, Garmin or Samsung.

The new Karada Mate Watch claims to automatically estimate calorie intake using a bioelectrical impedance sensor. Developed with California-based health technology company HEALBE, the system measures changes in the body's water movement and sugar levels to estimate how much you've eaten throughout the day.

That means no food diary, no barcode scanning and no snapping photos of every meal. Instead, the watch automatically records estimated calorie intake and compares it with calories burned, giving users a running view of whether they're in a calorie surplus or deficit.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The same sensor can also monitor hydration levels and alert you when it's time to drink more water.

(Image credit: Sharp)

The Karada Mate Watch looks like a fairly capable smartwatch too. It packs a 1.32-inch OLED display, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature sensing, GPS and sleep tracking. It also includes Sharp's new "Circuit View" interface, which automatically changes the information shown depending on the time of day.

The watch carries IP6X, IPX8 and 5ATM protection ratings and can even be washed using foaming hand soap, according to Sharp.

Sharp says the Karada Mate Watch will go on sale in Japan on 9 July for ¥59,400 (around £300 / $370). There's no word yet on an international launch, but if the calorie-tracking technology proves accurate, this could be one of the most interesting smartwatch features I've seen in years.