New Casio G-Shock MR-G is our favourite luxury G-Shock in a fresh skin

Quick Summary
Our favourite luxury G-Shock is back with a new makeover.
The G-Shock MR-G 2100D features neat materials and a whopping price tag.
We're big fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3. Ever since it burst onto the scene back in the 1980s, this range has had a legion of followers.
It's widely regarded as one of the best digital watches of all time, coming in various forms but usually featuring a resin case and strap. However, it's not often associated with being one of the best watches overall.
That's something the brand seems set to change. I recently got hands on with the Casio G-Shock MR-G 2100B – a luxurious G-Shock with a gorgeous dial and an eye-watering price tag. Now, it has a stablemate called the Casio G-Shock MR-G2100D.
In essence, there's not a lot of change here. You'll still get that stunning dial, inspired by the Japanese kigumi woodworking technique. That's unquestionably the highlight of the piece, making for a really interesting aesthetic.
The key difference here is the case and bracelet. That's a silver-toned affair on this model, compared to the all-black PVD appearance of the 2100B, and offers a more classic look.
It's not just a facelift, either. The top bezel here utilises a material called Cobarion. That's a material with four times the hardness of pure titanium. It doesn't stop there, either.
The band is crafted from a material called DAT55G. That's a titanium alloy which is three times harder than pure titanium. Both of those should make it easier to wear the device everyday, without fear of excessive scratching.
That's something you'll want, too, as the watch comes with a blistering £3,700 price tag. While that's not absolutely unheard of in the world of luxury timepieces, it's certainly uncommon for a G-Shock.
Turn your head to the world of pre-owned luxury watches, and that sort of cash gets you in the world of Rolex, Omega and more. It's certainly stiff competition, but if you want a gorgeous G-Shock, there really is no better pick.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
