Hands on with the Casio G-Shock MR-G 2100B – the G-Shock goes ultra-premium

Every once in a while, we find a watch which goes far beyond expectations, earning a deserved place among the best watches on the market. Normally, that statement concerns a more affordable timepiece which transcends its price tag to stand among more costly peers.

It's a statement which has never been truer than when discussing the Casio G-Shock range. Born to offer a robust timepiece that anyone could afford, the brand has become a fashion icon, with millions sporting the resin-cased wonders around the world.

There have been all kinds of different models and collaborations in recent years. We've seen powerhouses collide with the G-Shock x Toyota Land Cruiser model, and summer trends hit your wrist with the Beach Time Lapse collection.

Now, the brand has unveiled one of its most daring pieces yet. The Casio G-Shock MR-G 2100B is the first model from the 2100 series to bear the MR-G name. That's a really big deal, as the 2100 series is unquestionably popular right now, with similar styling to the en vogue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

That's even more true here, as the model takes on a gorgeous metal case and bracelet. It's a really well finished piece, and the metalwork adds a reassuring heft to the wearing experience.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The case itself is a magnificent design. Combined with the bezel, 27 parts fuse to provide structure, while also allowing the brand to polish even the most hard to reach areas.

Inside, you'll find just about everything you'd expect from a G-Shock watch. 200m of water resistance should keep this working in any situation you can throw at it, while a Tough Solar power system ensures that you can charge just by facing the watch towards the sun.

Not that you'll even need to do that often. According to the spec sheet, using all functions and no solar charging, the battery will last for around five months. Throw the power saving function on there and it's closer to 18 months.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The real highlight here, though, is the dial. Based on the Japanese kigumi woodworking technique, it's a real peach, with a geometric appearance which is perfect for just staring at.

There is, of course, one slight elephant in the room. The £4,300 price tag is undeniably steep, and makes this a tough sell. For that money, you could easily get into some lightly used goodies from Omega or Rolex.

Still, the person who is going to buy this is slightly different. This is for the G-Shock aficionado, who has most other models already, but is keen to get something which can sit proudly atop their collection. And for that task, there's little better suited than this.