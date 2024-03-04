These new G-Shock watches will light up your life

Quick Summary The classic Casio G-Shock has been reimagined as part of the Hidden Glow series. These feature a fully lumed dial, for the ultimate glow in the dark action.

Few watch brands are able to cross over between fashion and form quite like the Casio G-Shock. These watches have become synonymous with ruggedness, while also being adored for their stylish looks.

That's boosted by new ranges from the brand. We often see new colourways or collaborative pieces hit the market – just like the Toyota Land Cruiser x Casio G-Shock model from last month.

Now, a new range has emerged. Two of the most popular G-Shock models – the GA-2100 and the DW-6900 – have been given a new lick of luminous paint as part of the Hidden Glow series.

These models sport a grey bio-based resin case and integrated strap, but the real change can be found on the dial. That's coated in a material called Neobrite, which is luminous. That makes the whole dial glow in the dark, for fantastic readability.

The monochrome aesthetic is effortlessly cool, evoking images of minimalist concrete structures. They're arguably as reliable as those structures, too.

You'll find 200m of water resistance on these models – perfect for standing up to the rigors of just about anything you can throw at it. But hey, that's nothing new – G-Shock is synonymous with ruggedness across the board.

Priced at just £99.90, these are fantastic options for those looking to enter the G-Shock range. The grey, monochrome finish is easy to pair with just about anything, while that Neobrite dial offers a really useful extra dimension.

That boost of lume in dark environments will make a massive difference in use, allowing users to check the time and their other complications at any time of the day.

There's currently no mention of this being a limited run, which could make it slightly easier for prospective buyers to get hold of one. Still, it's worth jumping in quickly if you fancy one, as these may go like hot cakes.