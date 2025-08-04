My new Casio G-Shock arrived frozen in a block of ice – and it still works!
You might think a solid block of ice would kill off a digital watch. You'd be wrong.
Otzi the Iceman. An American military plane. Han Solo.
These are all things you'd associate with being frozen. And now, I'm adding my new Casio G-Shock to that list, as the new G-Steel 2100 turned up at my door frozen solid in a block of ice.
Still, I was ready. Armed with some extremely insulated gloves and a small hammer, I set about trying to free my new timepiece from its icy shell. It took a little more effort than first expected – who knew cold water could put up such a fight – but eventually I managed to pry it free.
For me, it was really remarkable to see the technology under the microscope in this way. I have every faith that the stated water resistance, dust resistance and operating temperature ranges of my favourite watches are accurate, but I'm also unlikely to ever really push the limits with them.
The amount of time I spend in extreme temperature is measured on minutes per decade, so I'm never taking any of them to the edge of operability. The whole experience has made it clear that these watches can withstand more than I'd really imagined.
We all expect a G-Shock to be a hardy, but until you see it right at the bitter edge – submerged in ice, dripping wet as it starts to melt, ice still frozen in the joints of the metal bracelet – you don't get a full idea of just what they're capable of.
Initially, I did think my model had been broken as part of the experience. The included information suggested that the watch would emerge telling the correct time, which wasn't the case.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Fortunately, it was simply calibrated for Tokyo time. A quick press through the menus – every button worked flawlessly right out of the ice, FYI – and the hands swirled into position.
I usually take one of my G-Shock's with me when I go on a trip where I know I'll be swimming. That's my use case for these watches – the water resistance and relatively affordable cost makes them a perfect dive watch.
But having seen what they can put up with, I might start taking it with me to a few more places. I have no doubt it will keep up.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.