Casio G-Shock x Toyota Land Cruiser – the watch that will outlive you

Celebrating over 70 years on the market, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the modern icons of ruggedness and reliability. While it isn't quite as old, the Casio G-Shock range is also associated with that kind of lifestyle.

Now, the two icons of go-anywhere, do-anything spirit have collaborated on a new G-Shock watch. It's based on the Mudman GW-9500, which is already one of the most rugged watches in their lineup.

The collaboration looks to celebrate the efforts of the Toyota Land Cruiser team in the Dakar Rally. That's a gruelling off-road race which this year took place over two weeks in January. This year, the route traversed through Saudi Arabia, though traditionally it ran from Paris to Dakar in Senegal.

This special edition of the watch features a brown and black design, intended to represent the splashes of sand over the car body in the rally. Tyre tracks can even be found on the band.

The black colour scheme is offset with red accents on the button at the 3 o'clock position and the sides of the case. That black and red appearance is designed to look like the Land Cruiser team car, which took place in the rally this year.

This is the first model of the GW-9500 to feature stainless steel bezel parts, too. Those are ion-plated in black, to give a sleek and luxurious appearance.

On the face of it, you'll also find a dual-layer LCD display. That should offer a large, clear face for reading the time, as well as other information displayed there. Hit the backlight on the watch and you'll even see the Toyota Land Cruiser team logo appear, mirroring the same thing engraved on the back of the case.

Priced at £399, this tribute to two of the most iconic rugged names on the planet will go on sale on the 1st of February.