New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts

Quick Summary Casio has just unveiled a new range of G-Shock models. Part of the G-Steel range, these offer the perfect combination of looks and resistance.

While each of us will have a slightly different image of the best watch on the market, chances are it is designed with metal in some way or another. That's pretty much the norm – particularly with the rise of dive watches in more formal environments.

That's something which is not common on the Casio G-Shock. While they have been known to manufacture metal models in the past, they're few and far between.

Instead, the brand has forged its reputation on crafting watches with resin bands and cases. However, their latest model range takes on a classier appearance, with a metal-covered case and bracelet.

That's dubbed the GM2110D, and it comes in a range of five gorgeous dial colours. Two shades of blue are bang on trend, a safe silver offers a neat monotone colour palette, and those seeking something a little more playful have fiery orange and luscious greens to pick from.

The metal covered design is the perfect combination of shock-resistant ingenuity and stylish aesthetic appeal. Plus, this model is the first one ever to include a metal bracelet. Other models in the range had paired the metal covered case with a rubber band.

The result is something which looks much more costly than it really is. There's a real air of class about this watch – something which is scarcely achievable with resin products.

All of the usual features and functions can be found here, too. You'll find a day indicator at the nine o'clock position, with a small digital display between the three- and six o'clock indicators.

That powers all manner of functions. You'll find a world timer, a stopwatch, a timer, a slew of alarms and more, all accessible from the four buttons surrounding the case.

Still, one of the selling points of the 2100-series models is the analogue nature of the dial. While it may have a digital heart, the analogue hands allude to a much more timeless personality.

Priced at just $300 (approx. £230; AU$450), this is certainly on the more costly side for a Casio G-Shock. However, the hybrid of a stylish look coupled with a shock resistant structure makes it a worthy pick for anyone.