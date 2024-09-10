New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts

Quick Summary
Casio has just unveiled a new range of G-Shock models.
Part of the G-Steel range, these offer the perfect combination of looks and resistance.
While each of us will have a slightly different image of the best watch on the market, chances are it is designed with metal in some way or another. That's pretty much the norm – particularly with the rise of dive watches in more formal environments.
That's something which is not common on the Casio G-Shock. While they have been known to manufacture metal models in the past, they're few and far between.
Instead, the brand has forged its reputation on crafting watches with resin bands and cases. However, their latest model range takes on a classier appearance, with a metal-covered case and bracelet.
That's dubbed the GM2110D, and it comes in a range of five gorgeous dial colours. Two shades of blue are bang on trend, a safe silver offers a neat monotone colour palette, and those seeking something a little more playful have fiery orange and luscious greens to pick from.
The metal covered design is the perfect combination of shock-resistant ingenuity and stylish aesthetic appeal. Plus, this model is the first one ever to include a metal bracelet. Other models in the range had paired the metal covered case with a rubber band.
The result is something which looks much more costly than it really is. There's a real air of class about this watch – something which is scarcely achievable with resin products.
All of the usual features and functions can be found here, too. You'll find a day indicator at the nine o'clock position, with a small digital display between the three- and six o'clock indicators.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
That powers all manner of functions. You'll find a world timer, a stopwatch, a timer, a slew of alarms and more, all accessible from the four buttons surrounding the case.
Still, one of the selling points of the 2100-series models is the analogue nature of the dial. While it may have a digital heart, the analogue hands allude to a much more timeless personality.
Priced at just $300 (approx. £230; AU$450), this is certainly on the more costly side for a Casio G-Shock. However, the hybrid of a stylish look coupled with a shock resistant structure makes it a worthy pick for anyone.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Is the GoPro Subscription worth it in 2024? Let’s break it down
Should you spend your hard-earned cash on a GoPro subscription? We ran the numbers
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This iconic Brooks running shoe is getting a 20th-anniversary makeover – and it’s for a great cause
Fun fact: 25 prisons currently hold a parkrun regularly, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 of those in custody
By Matt Kollat Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish face and a comfortable fit
Is this the perfect G-Shock for you?
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models are fashionably utilitarian
Are you ready for rugged reliability, soldier?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Two Casio G-Shock models celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine
The new Marvel film is set to launch at the end of the month
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock celebrates 50th anniversary with gorgeous, classy colourway
The iconic brand is celebrating 50 years of watchmaking heritage
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
New Casio G-Shock gives the classic square case a pop of intense colour
The new Energy Pack collection might be the best summer watch under $100
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
New Casio G-Shock MT-G model offers a rainbow of colour on your wrist
The Casio G-Shock Diffuse Nebula features every colour under the sun
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the Casio G-Shock MR-G 2100B – the G-Shock goes ultra-premium
If you want the ultimate hybrid of G-Shock robustness, Audemars Piguet finishing and sleek design, this might be it
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models are the perfect complement to your summer style
Get beach-ready with these new coloured-crystal watches
By Sam Cross Published