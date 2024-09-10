Ralph Lauren reinvents the Polo watch in bright, bold colours

QUICK SUMMARY
Ralph Lauren has introduced the next generation of its Polo Watch collection. The two new watches have brightly coloured straps, dials and bezels and are sure to appeal to sport enthusiasts.
The new Ralph Lauren Polo watches are priced at $1,690.
Ralph Lauren has just introduced a new generation of its Polo Watch collection. Featuring two new models, the Ralph Lauren Polo Watches are bolder, brighter and more colourful than ever before – and sports fans will love them.
Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewelry debuted in 2008, and in true Ralph Lauren style, the watch collections have been inspired by sports and cars. The Polo Watches are most noticeable by their bold dials, featuring the iconic suited teddy bear or a polo player sitting atop a horse in the centre of the face.
But the new Polo Watches have gone without these logos at the centre, and instead are all about the colours. The two new watches – one in orange and the other in red – have a more simple dial and bezel than its predecessors, but they’re much more colourful than the existing collection.
Both Polo Watches measure 42mm and are powered by Ralph Lauren’s automatic movement, which offers 38 hours of power reserve and 10 bar water resistance. Both watches feature hours, minutes and central seconds hands, a curved sapphire crystal and closed caseback, and are decorated with sporty accents.
The orange version of the new Polo Watch has a matte blue and black dial and green rotating bezel. For even more colour, the sword-shaped hands are two toned, with black lacquered and white SuperLuminova, and the seconds hand features red lacquered with white. The most prominent feature is the orange rubber strap which has POLO wording printed on it.
The red version of the new Polo Watch – and the more subtler model of the two – has a matte blue and black dial and a blue bezel. It has the same shaped and coloured hands as the orange version and is complete with a red rubber Polo-printed strap.
The latest additions to the Polo collection are inspired by a sporty lifestyle, and the new models prove that with the contrasting stainless steel and rubber materials, as well as the bright and bold colours.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The new Polo watch collection is priced at $1,690 and will be available to buy at the Ralph Lauren website and select stores in September 2024. As of writing, there’s no UK pricing or availability for the new watches yet.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get an unexpected display change that might shock, but the camera should make up for it
Details of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra are leaking thick and fast
By Chris Hall Published
-
Lovense takes AI-powered sex toys to a new level with impressive hands-free fleshlight
Say hello the Lovense Solace Pro...
By James Alexander Published
-
TAG Heuer Carrera shifts up a gear with new Extreme Sport collection
TAG goes ultra technical with new revived Extreme Sport series
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Hublot reveals new Big Bang watch created exclusively for Hawaii
You need to go a long way to pick up this limited-edition Hublot
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Breitling celebrates 140th anniversary with its first perpetual calendar movement
Breitling continues its 140th year celebrations with three new limited edition watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Girard-Perregaux’s new tourbillon watch looks like it's floating in mid-air
Girard-Perregaux’s Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is my favourite launch from Geneva Watch Days
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I think Tudor’s new Black Bay Chronograph is its most attractive yet
New Black Bay Chrono Blue is exclusive to Tudor boutiques
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Marloe Daytimer Tableau
Was it ‘Time Well Spent’ with the latest Marloe Daytimer watch?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Baltic HMS 003 – a watch this stylish shouldn’t cost so little
Baltic’s HMS 003 is a stupidly cool watch that’ll look just brilliant dressed up and down
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
This watch will make you feel like a Hawker Harrier jet pilot
AVI-8’s latest watch puts a Harrier jump-jet cockpit on your wrist
By Alistair Charlton Published