Ralph Lauren reinvents the Polo watch in bright, bold colours

Ralph Lauren has just introduced a new generation of its Polo Watch collection. Featuring two new models, the Ralph Lauren Polo Watches are bolder, brighter and more colourful than ever before – and sports fans will love them.

Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewelry debuted in 2008, and in true Ralph Lauren style, the watch collections have been inspired by sports and cars. The Polo Watches are most noticeable by their bold dials, featuring the iconic suited teddy bear or a polo player sitting atop a horse in the centre of the face.

But the new Polo Watches have gone without these logos at the centre, and instead are all about the colours. The two new watches – one in orange and the other in red – have a more simple dial and bezel than its predecessors, but they’re much more colourful than the existing collection.

Both Polo Watches measure 42mm and are powered by Ralph Lauren’s automatic movement, which offers 38 hours of power reserve and 10 bar water resistance. Both watches feature hours, minutes and central seconds hands, a curved sapphire crystal and closed caseback, and are decorated with sporty accents.

The orange version of the new Polo Watch has a matte blue and black dial and green rotating bezel. For even more colour, the sword-shaped hands are two toned, with black lacquered and white SuperLuminova, and the seconds hand features red lacquered with white. The most prominent feature is the orange rubber strap which has POLO wording printed on it.

The red version of the new Polo Watch – and the more subtler model of the two – has a matte blue and black dial and a blue bezel. It has the same shaped and coloured hands as the orange version and is complete with a red rubber Polo-printed strap.

The latest additions to the Polo collection are inspired by a sporty lifestyle, and the new models prove that with the contrasting stainless steel and rubber materials, as well as the bright and bold colours.

