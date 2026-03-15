As MacBook gets a Neo refresh, you can turn your existing model into a MacBook “Old"

Quick Summary Dbrand has announced a new range of MacBook skins, compatible across 27 MacBook models. Called 1984, the range is designed to make your MacBook look like it was made in the 80s. The skins are colour matched to current models, although there there is one colour option missing.

Apple’s latest MacBook models all have one thing in common, even if the processor that powers them all varies – they each have an Apple logo on their lid. And none of those logos are rainbow-coloured.

In fact, it’s been a long time since we have seen Apple’s logo feature its iconic six colours – the last laptop to have a small one was the PowerBook G3, which was discontinued in 1999. But if you feel like adding a little nostalgia to your brand new MacBook, that’s now possible thanks to Dbrand.

What is Dbrand's 1984 skin all about?

The company has created a selection of skins for the latest MacBook models, all of which are colour-matched to most currently available colours.

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The range is called 1984 and Dbrand’s trademark tongue-in-cheek marketing describes it as: “1984 is more than just a year. It's also a book that you probably haven't read. That same book? It inspired an ad campaign that helped Apple stay relevant for four decades.

"All of which brings us to this: a range of skins that make your MacBook look like it was made in 1984, complete with a period-appropriate 3D-printed logo and painstakingly hue-matched to eight modern MacBook colourways.”

The 1984 range is compatible with MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, although one colour option doesn’t have a matching skin: the Sky Blue MacBook Air.

For that, Dbrand jokes: “Unfortunately, if you own a Sky Blue MacBook Air, you’ll need to continue living with regret.”

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You will be able to match the Indigo, Blush and Citrus models of the MacBook Neo though, while the MacBook Pro’s Space Black and Space Grey are also catered for, as is the MacBook Air’s Midnight finish. There are also Classic and Silver options across the ranges, with Classic matching ‘Starlight’.

Each skin is 0.23mm thin and apparently offers the “ultimate scratch protection”. You can buy the 1984 skins from Dbrand’s website, priced the same across all 27 compatible models – at $31.95.