Apple's Self Service Repair Store now includes MacBook Neo parts
You can now get official repair parts for the iPhone 17e and Apple's other newest devices, too
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Quick Summary
The Apple Self Service Repair Store has been updated to include parts for the company's most recent devices.
That includes parts for the MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, and the new Studio Display XDR monitor.
It was a big day when Apple revealed the MacBook Neo in March. Not just because it was the last of a string of announcements the company had made that week, but because it was the cheapest laptop Apple has ever made.
Sure, it lacks a backlit keyboard, you only get Touch ID on the 512GB model, and there is no MagSafe charging or a charger in the box, but that’s really all there is to complain about. It’s been widely praised for its everyday performance, great build quality and repairability. And that's been further enhanced by Apple's latest development.
How to find the parts to fix your Apple device
As spotted 9to5Mac, MacBook Neo parts have now arrived on Apple’s official Self Service Repair Store.Article continues below
This store has been around since 2022, offering parts and tools to enable those in eligible regions to fix their own Apple devices. The tools can be bought or rented, and parts are available for everything from the iPhone 17e's back glass and speaker to the logic board of the latest Studio XDR display.
For the MacBook Neo, you’ll now find parts to replace the antenna, bottom case, display, audio board and keyboard, as well as plenty of others should your new, colourful MacBook go wrong.
The Self Service Repair Store also has repair manuals for its products so you can find out how to fix your devices, with step-by-step instructions.
To order a replacement part for an Apple device, head to the Self Service Repair Store and tap on "Start your order". You can then select your Apple product from the drop down menu, or type in your serial number if you know it.
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Once you have found the part you need, you’ll get a cost for the part and shipping information. Then it's a case of doing it yourself. Nice.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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