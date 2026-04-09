Apple's Self Service Repair Store now includes MacBook Neo parts

Quick Summary The Apple Self Service Repair Store has been updated to include parts for the company's most recent devices. That includes parts for the MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, and the new Studio Display XDR monitor.

It was a big day when Apple revealed the MacBook Neo in March. Not just because it was the last of a string of announcements the company had made that week, but because it was the cheapest laptop Apple has ever made.

Sure, it lacks a backlit keyboard, you only get Touch ID on the 512GB model, and there is no MagSafe charging or a charger in the box, but that’s really all there is to complain about. It’s been widely praised for its everyday performance, great build quality and repairability. And that's been further enhanced by Apple's latest development.

How to find the parts to fix your Apple device

As spotted 9to5Mac, MacBook Neo parts have now arrived on Apple’s official Self Service Repair Store.

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This store has been around since 2022, offering parts and tools to enable those in eligible regions to fix their own Apple devices. The tools can be bought or rented, and parts are available for everything from the iPhone 17e's back glass and speaker to the logic board of the latest Studio XDR display.

For the MacBook Neo, you’ll now find parts to replace the antenna, bottom case, display, audio board and keyboard, as well as plenty of others should your new, colourful MacBook go wrong.

The Self Service Repair Store also has repair manuals for its products so you can find out how to fix your devices, with step-by-step instructions.

To order a replacement part for an Apple device, head to the Self Service Repair Store and tap on "Start your order". You can then select your Apple product from the drop down menu, or type in your serial number if you know it.

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Once you have found the part you need, you’ll get a cost for the part and shipping information. Then it's a case of doing it yourself. Nice.