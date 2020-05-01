The best laptops under £500: get a cheap laptop deal now

T3's best laptops under £500 guide has been created specifically to help make identifying a cheap but good laptop as easy as possible. All the systems in this list manage to astutely balance portability, power and price, and we're confident that they won't disappoint.

Because, truth be told, while spending the most you possibly can on a laptop is always a smart idea, as it often buys you extra features or longevity, today even cheap laptops like these in this list are really, really strong computing companions.

Unless you have a high-end or very niche usage case requirements, budget laptops offer all the same basic functionality that more premium systems do, but they do so for much less money. Why spend thousands if you just need a solid system for web browsing, shopping, emails and office suite work?

And the really good news is that almost all the top laptops makers now have really great offerings at the sub-£500 level. From Dell to HP, Lenovo to Asus, and even on to Microsoft and Acer, shoppers really are now spoilt for choice when it comes round to bagging a cheap laptop.

What follows, therefore, is our top picks of the best cheap laptops you can buy today. We've not only supplied selections at various price points, from a couple of hundred right up to £500, but we've also picked systems to cover the OS spectrum, too. Finally, we've also included some left-field choices that we feel are perfect for light computing.

The best laptops under £500

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 looks and feels more expensive than it actually is.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 The best laptop under £500 for most people Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Processor RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Looks the part in three colours + Costs way under £500 + Strong build quality

Stylish looks, impressive specs, a sharp 14-inch screen... there is literally nothing not to like about the Lenovo IdeaPad S340, making it our top choice for the best laptop under £500. Its style, spec and impressive durability makes it an excellent all-rounder, something buoyed further by it coming running Windows 10 S.

In terms of hardware spec, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage on board means that the S340 is going to cope with your day-to-day computing needs no problem at all. While the fact that the laptop is available in blue, pink and grey (shown above), means users have decent choice when picking an aesthetic.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 also delivers a Full HD display and a rock solid 10 hour battery life, meaning you don't need to carry around its power supply all the time in case you run out of juice.

Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is the best laptop for under £500 as it delivers a great all-round computing experience, be that work or entertainment, and leaves you with plenty of spare change, too.

The HP 250 G6 is a great choice if you're prepared to spend close to the top of a £500 budget.

2. HP 250 G6 The best premium laptop under £500 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U 65 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 167 Screen: 15.6", HD (1366 x 768) Memory: HDD/SSD. 128GB SSD RAM: 8GB DDR4 Battery: 31Wh Reasons to buy + Strong performance for a budget model + Impressively long battery life

HP makes another instalment on this list of best laptops under £500 with the HP 250 G6, a model that boasts some pretty respectable specs – making it ideal for everyday tasks including casual web surfing, editing docs and streaming, but not much more.

Its display could be a little sharper and a little brighter, but with a powerful battery at its disposal this laptop is unlikely to run out of battery even if you're away from a power socket for most of the day. It won't blow you away, but it's reliable, and that's all you need at this price point.

The HP Stream 14 offers a compact system for basic computing at a very low price point.

3. HP Stream 14 The best budget laptop under £500 Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1366 x 768 pixel resolution Storage: 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Incredibly cheap + Strong battery life

If you really don't want to spend much money at all but do want to land a stylish, lightweight laptop under £500, then you should definitely consider the HP Stream 14, which retails for a bargain price point.

You don't get powerful hardware for that money, with 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and 14-inch 1366 x 768 resolution screen your lot, but the system's battery life is competitive – and if you simply need a small system for basic computing on, why do you really need anything else?

The HP Stream 14 also comes with a 1-year subscription to Office 365 and a 1TB OneDrive account, too, so it offers superb value for money.

In terms of flexibility and hybrid functionality, the Microsoft Surface Go delivers and fantastic package.

4. Microsoft Surface Go The best laptop under £500 for hybrid functionality Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y Processor RAM: 4GB Screen: 10-inch, 1800 x 1200 pixel resolution Storage: 64GB SSD Reasons to buy + Impressively portable + Very useful accessories + Tablet/laptop hybrid

The Microsoft Surface Go can go anywhere, do anything (as far as day-to-day computing goes), and with the optional Surface Typecover can do double duty as a laptop and a tablet. Don't forget the optional Surface Pen too, which can come in really handy with Windows and its apps.

In your search for the best laptop under £500, this is well worth considering if you value portability over power – it really is a pleasure to carry around and use, and you will get plenty of change from that £500 (perhaps to buy an accessory or two).

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus C433 Chromebook The best sub-£500 laptop for mixing Chrome OS and style Specifications CPU: Intel Core M3 8100Y RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution Storage: 64GB SSD Reasons to buy + Great design + Aluminium-alloy finish + Android app support

Simply one of the best Chromebooks we've ever laid eyes on – look at that display, for instance – the Asus C433 will get you around the web and run Android apps with aplomb. You don't need to worry about being disappointed if you pick this as the best laptop under £500 for you.

Chrome OS is the same here as it is on any other Chromebook, and it's getting better all the time, as are the web apps that run in your browser. Now that Android apps are supported as well, you can run the mobile versions of programs like Spotify and Microsoft Word as well.

With a big, bright 14-inch screen and enough power to do everything you need to do, the Asus C433 is a fine choice. The display can flip over into tent and tablet modes as well, making this laptop even more appealing.

The Lenovo Yoga 530 rings in for just over £500 right now, but only by a little, so is definitely worth considering.

6. Lenovo Yoga 530 The best laptop under £500 (well, near enough) for a strong 2-in-1 computing experience Specifications CPU: Dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (2.5GHz-3.4GHz) RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Rotating hinge for the 14-inch display + Pick a colour to match your style + Solid hardware suite

We've been fans of the Lenovo Yoga series for a while now, and the Yoga 530 series proves you don't need to spend a ton of cash to get yourself a quality Windows 2-in-1. The specs are very attractive for the price, and should help you breeze through everyday tasks no problem at all.

Then you've got all the party tricks the 2-in-1 brings to the table – like that rotating hinge on the 14-inch screen, or the support for a stylus (which you'll need to buy separately).

Yes, we know, the Yoga 530 technically rings in for just north of £500, but we rate the system so much and the overspend so small that we couldn't help but include it here in our list of the best cheap laptops.

(Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell Inspiron 14 3000 The best laptop under £500 for computing basics Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N5000 RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Solid construction + Secure OS + Highly portable

Dell makes some excellent budget laptops at the moment, with the Inspiron 14 3000 a case in point: fair enough you're not going to be doing much video editing or gaming on this, but it'll take care of all the computing basics for you very capably indeed.

This being a Dell machine, it's extremely well built and going to last you a long time. The 14-inch display gives you plenty of room for spreadsheets and movies alike, while you get three USB ports and an HDMI out port for connecting up peripherals. It's also very portable, perfect for throwing in a backpack.

Windows 10 S Home is on board, the stripped-down, super-secure version of Windows 10 that limits app installs but keeps you very well protected. If you're not a fan then you can unlock it to get the full version of Windows 10 at any point.

The Acer CB3-431 Chromebook is not just insanely light and portable, but it is also one of the best laptops under £500 going.

8. Acer CB3-431 Chromebook Stunningly light, this is the best laptop under £500 for portability Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 (1.6GHz quad-core) RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution Storage: 32GB SSD Reasons to buy + Speedy, secure, low-maintenance OS + Big, high-resolution display

If you can do all your computing on the web – watching Netflix, working in online office apps and email clients, checking social networks – then Chromebooks represent excellent value for money, and this one is a worthy entrant in our best laptops under £500 list.

You can't install desktop programs on them, but you don't need to worry about large software updates, or antivirus software, or your system slowing over time.

The 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage you get with this Acer laptop should be enough for Chrome OS, as all you're doing is running a web browser. Meanwhile, the screen is relatively large, and offers a higher resolution than many other laptops at this price point.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

9. Lenovo IdeaPad S145 The best laptop under £500 for affordable, big-screen Windows 10 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-1005G1 RAM: 4GB Screen: 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Large 15.6-inch display + Respectable specs + Lightweight, quality build

Be prepared for some looks of disbelief when you tell people that the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 can be had for under £500 – it looks like a laptop that costs double the price, with sleek lines, thin display bezels and a rather nice black granite finish.

There's a lot to like here – the 15.6-inch display, an abundance of ports, Windows 10, the Intel Core i3 processor that's on board. Shopping for the best laptop under £500 isn't always easy, but models like this one certainly help, and you'll struggle to get more bang for your buck on the market at the moment.

We like the lightweight construction as well, and the audio performance is decent. Whether you need to get some work done on the go, or you want to kick back and watch some movies, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 has you covered.

Another cracking laptop under £500 deal, the Acer Aspire 3 A315-51 delivers a robust design and plenty of connectivity options.

10. Acer Aspire 3 A strong budget laptop with a sprinkling of premium in terms of build quality Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor Memory: 8 GB DDR4 (2133 MHz) Storage: 1TB HDD (5,400 rpm) Screen: 15.6" Full HD display Connectivity: 2xUSB 2.0, 1xUSB 3.0, 1xHDMI, 1xEthernet, 1xSD Card Reader Reasons to buy + Robust design + Huge 1TB hard drive + Myriad connectivity options

Just because your budget has topped out at £500 doesn't mean you're bound to low-end components. That AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor means the Acer Aspire 3 can handle any casual task, and even deal with some light (and we mean light) gaming, too.

That 15.6-inch Full HD display is very generous for a laptop in this range, and its surprisingly sharp too, while that 1TB HDD, despite not being as fast as an SSD, is huge and provides loads of storage space.

The only thing that isn't ideal is the system's battery life, which at just 4.5 hours is definitely not use-all-day-off-one-charge capable. Providing you're happy carrying your charger with you, or you're using the system primarily from a desk plugged in, then this negative point can be mitigated.

Being on a low budget doesn't mean bad hardware and the Switch 3 is a testament to that.

11. Acer Swift 3 Great battery, a nice design, and more, all for around £450. Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch LCD, Full HD Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Good trackpad + CPU and SSD mean it's quite fast + Good connectivity

Like the Switch 3 above, the Swift 3 – somewhat confusing, we admit – offers a larger display and slightly improved specs for about the same price, minus the 2-in-1 form factor and touch screen. The i3 CPU, combined with the SSD, offer good performance for a cheap machine, crunching less processor-intensive tasks with ease while providing good battery life.

Unlike some other cheaper laptops, the touchpad on the Swift 3 is actually nice to use, offering smooth scrolling and mouse movements, which is important due to the lack of touchscreen. The port selection is good, too, boasting an HDMI, three USB-A, one USB-C, and more. All in all, this is a good budget pick.

The iPad is something we all know and love at this point and its definitely worth considering as a laptop.

12. Apple iPad While it's not technically a laptop, for light computing users it is worth considering Specifications CPU: Apple A10 Fusion Chip Screen: 9.7-inch 2048x1536 Retina Display Storage: 32GB or 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Great portability + Enormous app selection + Long battery life

Now... this starts with the obvious caveat that, unlike the others on this list, the iPad is not actually a laptop in the true sense of the term. However, for some people – especially those who only need to perform lighter tasks – it might just suffice. Apple also sells larger iPads (like the Pro) but those are more expensive.

The base-level iPad starts at £319 for the 32GB model and goes up to £409 for the 128GB model (both WiFi-enabled). The rub is that, to get any actual work done, you'll need a third-party keyboard, which adds £50+ to the overall price. The Apple Pencil, which is useful for drawing, is another £89. So it's all about tradeoffs.

At the end of the day, if your needs are more geared towards light text editing, drawing, emails, browsing the web, and watching Netflix, it's worth considering an iPad.

Cheap laptops: How to choose the best laptop under £500 for you

Buying a new laptop can be a daunting task – even more so when you're trying to shop under a specific price limit, as we are here. A lower price range often means less powerful components, but it doesn't mean you have to settle for a cheap, throwaway product.

With very decent components continuing to drop in price, affordable laptops are boasting far more powerful specs, so your money goes further. It's not going to be a portable gaming beast or a media powerhouse, but you'll have enough grunt under the hood for surfing, editing documents and video streaming.

Apple MacBooks are out of the question at this sort of price, but fortunately Windows 10 has evolved to run very well indeed on less high-end hardware. We've also included a couple of our favourite Chromebooks in the list (just remember Chrome OS requires everything to be done on the web).

Down at this end of the market, prices fluctuate regularly, and retailers will often throw in special deals to tempt buyers, so don't be surprised if some of the these prices go up and down – spend some time comparing prices to figure out who's offering the best laptop under £500 for you.

Bear in mind that you're not going to be getting the most powerful or the most feature-rich of laptops, but we think you'll be pleasantly surprised at what you can bag at an affordable price point.

From vibrant displays to surprisingly robust CPUs, out list of the best laptops under £500 for 2020 has plenty of choice to offer buyers with less money to spend. Design and build continues to get better and better as well.

So as you browse around the various deals and offers that retailers have made available, take a look some of our helpful tips and advice on buying a new laptop, then dive straight into our very best picks. Enjoy browsing!