The Range Rover Electric will have a bigger battery than most other EVs

QUICK SUMMARY JLR has revealed fresh details about the upcoming Range Rover Electric. It has a 117 kWh battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture, which should mean a long range a fast charging. The car is due on sale later this year, and is expected to cost in the region of £170,000, but that is yet to be confirmed but JLR.

It feels like a long time since JLR first spoke about the first all-electric Range Rover. And, while the big launch isn’t happening just yet, we now know more crucial details about the luxury SUV.

Firstly, the battery. JLR has confirmed the Range Rover Electric will use a massive 117 kWh battery pack. That’s bigger than anything fitted to rivals like the BMW iX, bigger than the battery of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, and bigger than anything Tesla uses, US-only Cybertruck notwithstanding.

Designed and assembled in-house, the Range Rover’s battery comprises 344 prismatic cells and is hooked up to an 800-volt electrical system. This is a key detail, since even in 2025 electric cars running at 800v are still relatively rare. The extra voltage means faster charge speeds compared to the more common 400 volts, and is fitting for an ultra-lux car like the full-size Range Rover.

(Image credit: JLR)

JLR hasn’t revealed the expected range just yet, but with such a large battery pack a real-world 300 miles could be possible. The maximum charge rate isn’t known yet either, but that 800-volt architecture should mean 300 kW or more is possible, rivaling other rapid-charging EVs like the Porsche Taycan.

After a hot-weather test in Dubai in 2024, the Range Rover Electric spent the winter undergoing 45,000 miles of cold-weather testing in Arjeplog, the small town in northern Sweden where much of the automotive industry refines their traction and stability control systems on massive frozen lakes. Being an off-roader, the Range Rover Electric’s ability to clamber up a snowy hillside was also put to the test.

On that note, JLR says how the car’s Integrated Traction Management system can adjust motor speed within 50 milliseconds, and manage wheel slip up to 100 times quicker than that of the petrol- or diesel-powered Range Rover.

JLR says it has worked to ensure the Range Rover Electric delivers “optimised driving range” in very cold temperature, where traditionally EVs can struggle to match their advertised range. Cold weather testing should also have helped JLR create a charge system that still works quickly in sub-zero conditions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: JLR)

Thomas Müller, executive director or product engineering at JLR, said: “Rigorous testing procedures in extreme and unpredictable conditions like those experienced in Arjeplog are crucial to Range Rover Electric’s real-world reliability and resilience. Our second winter season in the Arctic Circle has provided the perfect opportunity for us to put our new ThermAssist technology to the test…It will help to ensure Range Rover Electric’s range remains intelligently optimised while also ensuring charging speeds are maintained when a top-up is required.”

Although a launch date hasn’t been announced, the car will be fully revealed (and a price disclosed) later this year.