Range Rover Electric confirmed and waiting list opened - here's what we know so far

It is time to bust out the red trousers and quilted Barbour gilets as we celebrate the news that the waiting list is now open for the long-awaited electric Range Rover.

That’s right, several years after we were introduced to a hybrid version of the opulent 4x4, we are now being treated to a fully electrified model, which Range Rover anticipates will have more patents filed during its development than any other Range Rover that has come before it.

Currently, engineers are busy putting the Range Rover Electric (as it's currently called) through its paces, making sure the battery-powered Chelsea tractor works in all temperatures and environments in "one of the most rigorous engineering sign-off programmes ever," according to the brand.

In order to achieve full marks, the EV is currently wading in water up to 850mm deep and being road-tested in Sweden to Dubai, with temperatures ranging from -40C to +50C.

Currently, full details about battery range, price and performance credentials are sparse, but Jaguar Land Rover has lifted the lid on a number of key details. Here’s what we know so far...

Electric Rangie targets V8 performance

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

"Range Rover Electric will deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 and the all-terrain capability developed in-house by Land Rover experts that has been a hallmark since Range Rover’s inception in 1970," the company says in a statement.

If we take a look at the current V8s on offer, we land on the £171,460 P615 Range Rover SV, which pairs a mild-hybrid system with a punchy petrol engine to develop 615hp and a 0-60mph acceleration of just 4.3 seconds.

If the British-built electric model gets even close to this, it will be mightily impressive, with executive director of product engineering at JLR, Thomas Müller, confirming that Range Rover will "continue to set the standard".

Is that a cheeky dig at things like the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90, two all-electric seven-seat electric SUVs that have been vying for the crown recently?

Stylish, serene and smart

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

"We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created. The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions," Müller adds.

Range Rover has said that its engineers are working on "a unique active road noise cancellation configuration and sound design", while additional cabin design and the near-silent running of the electric powertrain is said to equate to the most refined Range Rover ever built.

In addition to this, the British marque is also targeting smart technology, with things like over-the-air updates, energy partnerships and what it refers to as "effortless charging" assisting with the ease of ownership.

Slated to run on 800V electrical architecture, the upcoming electric Range Rover will be able to make the most of the ultra-rapid public charging network for speedy battery brimming.

Currently, it’s not possible to reserve a build slot, but JLR has opened up a waiting list that allows potential customers to register an interest to join what is likely to be a very long list.