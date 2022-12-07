I drove 1,500 miles in the new Range Rover to see what all the hype is about

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Launched earlier this year, the new Range Rover is without a doubt one of the hottest commodities in the car world. Forget young upstarts from the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and now even Ferrari – the Range Rover is the O.G. and the fifth generation is here to reclaim its crown as King of the Road. It’s so popular, in fact, that if you ordered one today you’d have to wait twelve months until you actually receive your car. Is it deserving of such demand and hype or is it overrated? I drove 1,500 miles around Scotland in one to find out…

(Image credit: Land Rover)

Starting with the design, I think we can all agree that the new Range Rover is one of the most attractive vehicles on the road. Land Rover has taken the existing iconic silhouette and given it a futuristic makeover, taking the brand’s modernist design philosophy to the next level. It’s incredibly elegant (especially for such a big thing) and is nowhere near as brash as its rivals. Don’t confuse this understated luxury with tedium, though, because even after spending a week with the new Range Rover I never tired of the sight of it and always felt excited walking up to it in a car park.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

Part of that excitement comes from the knowledge that soon you’ll be cosseted inside a sanctuary of calm. Land Rover has doubled down on luxury with this new generation. Materials are sumptuous, the car features an active noise cancellation system, and a new suspension system that reads the road ahead and primes the suspension to provide perfect responses. Road Rage just isn’t possible when sitting inside the new Range Rover. Even after a three-hour traffic jam on the M6, I arrived at my destination feeling refreshed and relaxed.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

As well as the most luxurious Range Rover ever, this is also the most technologically advanced Range Rover ever. The highlight of this is the stunning central 13.1-inch curved screen which floats on the dashboard, and the 13.7-inch interactive driver display behind the steering wheel. It runs the intuitive (and massively underrated) Pivi Pro software, which features new high-definition graphics as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You also get voice control courtesy of Amazon’s Alexa and the ability to manoeuvre your luxury SUV into and out of parking spaces with your smartphone.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

Of course, you’ll want to actually be behind the wheel of the new Range Rover, because, despite its size, this tank of a vehicle is surprisingly easy to drive. As well as a range of impressively efficient and punchy plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid engines, every model gets next-generation all-wheel steering which makes manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. This gives the Range Rover a turning radius of just 11 meters, so, despite driving the long wheelbase model, at times I felt I was driving a nimble Fiat 500 (even on narrow and tight Scottish roads)

So, is the new Range Rover deserving of the hype? After a tour around Scotland in one, I’m inclined to think it is. The overriding sense of refinement, luxury, and elegance is hard to ignore. It’s a triumph.