Here’s your best look yet at the first-ever electric Range Rover

QUICK SUMMARY New photos of the Range Rover Electric have been revealed by JLR ahead of its official launch in 2025. Looking almost identical to its petrol- and diesel-powered siblings, the electric SUV has been hot-weather testing in the deserts of Dubai.

Land Rover has released a new set of images of the first all-electric Range Rover – and it all looks very familiar indeed.

We already had an inkling that the Range Rover Electric would look similar to its internal-combustion siblings, but we didn’t realise quite how similar. These photos, taken during hot-weather testing in Dubai, show a car that looks almost identical to the rest of the Range Rover lineup.

Land Rover hasn’t even bothered with any camouflage this time, instead relying on black paint to hide the fine details of a car that’s due to be fully revealed very soon. As we saw during the last round of teaser shots, the new car has a slightly different front end, owing to the electric platform needing less cooling than an engine.

(Image credit: JLR)

The sides and rear also look very similar to the existing hybrid Range Rover and, so far as we can tell, the interior is almost identical too, with the dashboard housing a large touchscreen display, and little else.

One key difference is how the Range Rover Electric will perform off-road, with Land Rover saying the battery-powered SUV uses a new system called Intelligent Torque Management, which cuts torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds to as little as one millisecond. This should mean even more impressive off-road performance, since the power and torque sent to each wheel can be controlled much more quickly – something that is particularly important when driving on loose surfaces like sand.

Land Rover said: “Well‑balanced weight distribution and an advanced suspension system are designed to maintain control and stability through the sand, performing with ultimate composure. Uncompromised traction systems help provide instant torque allowing for quick acceleration, responsiveness and a refined drive even when navigating diverse dune formations.”

(Image credit: JLR)

The company also revealed how the car’s thermal management system has been tested to the limit, in the deserts of the United Arab Emirates where temperatures can reach 50 C. Like how engine temperature needs to be kept in an ideal operating window, so does that of the motors, battery and other powertrain components of an electric vehicle.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thomas Müller, executive director of product engineering at Land Rover, said: “A hot climate is one of the most challenging for any battery electric vehicle, because of the need to cool the cabin and optimize battery performance at the same time. The additional challenge of driving on sand requires controlled low‑speed torque, so our specially developed traction control and thermal management systems work in harmony to help ensure power delivery is unaffected.”

Land Rover says the Range Rover Electric will go on sale in 2025, but is yet to reveal a price or a full set of specifications, including range and charge speed.