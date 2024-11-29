Here’s your best look yet at the first-ever electric Range Rover

QUICK SUMMARY
New photos of the Range Rover Electric have been revealed by JLR ahead of its official launch in 2025.
Looking almost identical to its petrol- and diesel-powered siblings, the electric SUV has been hot-weather testing in the deserts of Dubai.
Land Rover has released a new set of images of the first all-electric Range Rover – and it all looks very familiar indeed.
We already had an inkling that the Range Rover Electric would look similar to its internal-combustion siblings, but we didn’t realise quite how similar. These photos, taken during hot-weather testing in Dubai, show a car that looks almost identical to the rest of the Range Rover lineup.
Land Rover hasn’t even bothered with any camouflage this time, instead relying on black paint to hide the fine details of a car that’s due to be fully revealed very soon. As we saw during the last round of teaser shots, the new car has a slightly different front end, owing to the electric platform needing less cooling than an engine.
The sides and rear also look very similar to the existing hybrid Range Rover and, so far as we can tell, the interior is almost identical too, with the dashboard housing a large touchscreen display, and little else.
One key difference is how the Range Rover Electric will perform off-road, with Land Rover saying the battery-powered SUV uses a new system called Intelligent Torque Management, which cuts torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds to as little as one millisecond. This should mean even more impressive off-road performance, since the power and torque sent to each wheel can be controlled much more quickly – something that is particularly important when driving on loose surfaces like sand.
Land Rover said: “Well‑balanced weight distribution and an advanced suspension system are designed to maintain control and stability through the sand, performing with ultimate composure. Uncompromised traction systems help provide instant torque allowing for quick acceleration, responsiveness and a refined drive even when navigating diverse dune formations.”
The company also revealed how the car’s thermal management system has been tested to the limit, in the deserts of the United Arab Emirates where temperatures can reach 50 C. Like how engine temperature needs to be kept in an ideal operating window, so does that of the motors, battery and other powertrain components of an electric vehicle.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Thomas Müller, executive director of product engineering at Land Rover, said: “A hot climate is one of the most challenging for any battery electric vehicle, because of the need to cool the cabin and optimize battery performance at the same time. The additional challenge of driving on sand requires controlled low‑speed torque, so our specially developed traction control and thermal management systems work in harmony to help ensure power delivery is unaffected.”
Land Rover says the Range Rover Electric will go on sale in 2025, but is yet to reveal a price or a full set of specifications, including range and charge speed.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
-
-
Amazon Prime this December: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch
The holidays promise a lot of content
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The Ninja Double Stack XL has had a huge price cut in this secret Black Friday deal
Missed out Ninja's best-selling air fryer? You're in luck
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
When it comes to EVs, buttons are better than touchscreens – and this car proves it
Living with a Genesis GV60 proves how buttons are best
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
This even sportier Taycan GTS is the Porsche EV we want most of all
Sportier than ever, the new Porsche Taycan GTS has 700 horsepower and a new soundtrack
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Alpine A290 first drive: on road and track in the electric French hot hatch
An electric hot hatch with ties to Formula One
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
This battery recycling masterplan could make EVs live forever
Mercedes-Benz hopes to recycle up to 96% of its EV battery pack in cars like the Concept CLA Class
By Rob Clymo Published
-
This is the smoothest CarPlay integration I've seen on an electric vehicle
The Mini OS embraces CarPlay in its display and menus making it feel like one seamless system
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
A massive EV charging upgrade could be coming from an unlikely source
This could make your fossil fuelled car obsolete
By Sam Cross Published
-
Range Rover Velar review: a luxury hybrid for city and country
This mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV offers all the traits of a Range Rover for a more affordable price
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Land Rover Defender Octa is a 4x4 that goes like a supercar
The most powerful Defender ever has a 4.4-litre hybrid V8 producing over 630 hp
By Alistair Charlton Published