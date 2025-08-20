The most precious news for LOTR fans - Golem, Frodo and Gandalf are coming back

Quick Summary Lord of the Rings fans are in for a treat, with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum having been teased. Confirmed by Gandalf himself, Sir Ian McKellen, the new movie even has a premiere date: 17 December 2027.

It's time for fans of Lord of the Rings to get extremely excited as it appears the original Gandalf, Frodo and Gollum are coming back to the big screen in a new movie.

The new film, called The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is even said to be directed by Gollum actor Andy Serkis.

It will apparently be set before Frodo left the Shire in the original LOTR book/movie. It'll follow Gollum as he is being pursued by Gandalf, Aragon and the Dark Lord Sauron.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We also know a bit more thanks to one of the stars. During a fan event in London called For the Love of Fantasy, Gandalf himself, Sir Ian McKellen, revealed who would be in the movie. Despite not saying it directly, he made it pretty clear that himself, and Frodo actor Eilijah Wood, are excited about the characters returning.

So it makes sense to assume, since Serkis is also returning from the original Peter Jackson cast, they too will reprise their roles.

Here's hoping we see the original Jackson movie Gandalf, Frodo and Gollum back on the screen together for the first time in 15 years.

(Image credit: WB)

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is due to be made by Warner Bros. producing the film under New Line Cinema. It'll hit cinemas on 17 December 2027, although it's not known yet which streaming service will get the eventual rights.

Amazon Prime Video is currently the exclusive home to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series, with a third season having been filmed earlier this year. However, with Warner making the new movie, it stands to reason that it'll stream it via its own service, HBO Max, when the time comes.

And, as HBO Max will be rolling out in additional regions over the coming months (January for the UK), that makes even more sense.