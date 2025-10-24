Netflix's most impressive CGI is back for more in massive movie sequel

When you tally up the best-looking movies on streaming services, you might immediately go for big-budget options like F1 on Apple TV, or awards darlings like All Quiet on the Western Front, but there are some surprising options out there that managed to make a lot from much less. A perfect example? Netflix's indie hit Troll.

The Scandinavian marvel had visuals that made it look like something with ten times the budget it likely had, and was such a cult hit that it's now spawned a sequel – one with more super-impressive CGI to show off in its first trailer. Troll 2 will hit Netflix on 1 December, and features much of the first movie's cast returning to deal with another major threat.

Troll 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Now that trolls are widely-known and accepted phenomena, albeit scary ones that have the capacity to rip apart cities as they go on the rampage, the movie seems like it'll open with the government having managed to capture a particularly monstrous one for some experiments and observation. Predictably, though, it's going to break loose and start to wreak havoc.

When it becomes clear that this is a troll on a scale that can't really be reckoned with easily, it seems like the only answer is to go deep underground to find another monster in the same vein – one that's just slightly more willing to do battle against its own kind. In fact, this looks a bit like the same tactics as Godzilla vs. Kong, albeit this time it's just troll vs. troll.

How exactly that shakes out is anyone's guess, since the movie isn't out for a couple of weeks, but it's fair to say that from this trailer it looks like the film will once again wow viewers with its impressive, smartly-deployed CGI. Rather than making whole scenes completely CGI, as has been the case in some huge blockbusters in recent years, it seems to be judiciously employed, and the trolls really do look realistic in almost every case.

That's far harder to achieve than you might think, especially without hundreds of millions of dollars to spend, and it'll hopefully help the movie find an audience in Netflix's notoriously cut-throat content world.

