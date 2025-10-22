This Witcher Season 4 trailer reveals a beloved character, and it's quite a surprise

The new season of The Witcher is one of the most intriguing streaming launches of this year, if you're asking me – it's a huge swing for Netflix to try to keep the show going after the departure of its lead star Henry Cavill, with the main role now given to Liam Hemsworth amid all the drama.

The show will be back on 30 October, so it's now just a matter of days away, but we really haven't seen all that much of it. It's no surprise to see Netflix doing a little more to trail it now, then, although its latest teaser is a slightly weirdly-edited one, introducing us to a fan-favourite character from the books and games: Regis.

The Witcher: Season 4 | Character Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With a laughable ornate full name (Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy), this intelligent, empathetic vampire is one of Geralt's most interesting companions and friends, and it's clear that Netflix wanted a big-name actor to match the role. So, it managed to snag the iconic Laurence Fishburne, who's always an exciting performer to watch.

In this extremely short character trailer we get to see him meeting Geralt and some friends, although I'm not clear on how the show's adapting the timeline. This might or might not be the first time Regis and Geralt have met, but either way there should be a spark of friendship between them before long, despite Regis' status as a vampire.

One slightly duff note here is that the trailer is clearly just a snippet from a longer scene set in the woods during the depths of night, so it's really dark – to the point where you might need to turn the brightness way up on whatever you're using to watch it. That's a bit of a trend in modern TV shows, with night scenes always seeming grim and hard to see.

Still, the introduction of such a well-rounded and interesting character (and I'm avoiding spoilers here) is a good sign for the next season of the show, which needs more interesting figures like this to really flourish. We'll see how it fares when it comes out, and its reception could really go either way.

