Netflix's huge sci-fi epic looks absolutely stunning in new photos
Frankenstein could be monumental
I write about streaming services and their many additions, removals, and upcoming hits a whole lot, so it's natural that I have a filter for what's interesting or not. Generally speaking, new photos from projects, if they come without a teaser trailer, don't clear that bar, but I'm making an exception when it comes to Netflix's forthcoming Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein movie.
It looks like a staggering adaptation of one of the original sci-fi stories, and Netflix has clearly gone all in one del Toro's requests when it comes to set design and costuming. That has been demonstrated by newly-released photographs (part of a big spread in Vanity Fair). They're just amazing to look at, and my hype is rising even further.
The photos are a mixture of on-set images (featuring del Toro giving direction, for example), and more posed shots that seem to be from filming itself. They make it immediately clear that some of the sets in the movie will be staggering and fairly monumental in scale – in particular the looming laboratory of Dr Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).
It's jaw-dropping to look at, especially when you take things in and realise how small Isaac looks as he stares up at the so-called monster he's created. There's also some stunning costuming on show, including more than one outfit for Mia Goth that seems to be just dripping in quality and detail. In particular, the blue gown I've put at the top of this article.
They're photos to basically drink in – so make sure to do so, and then rewatch the teaser trailer above while you're at it. I'm about as excited for Frankenstein as I've been about any project Netflix has ever announced, and these photos have done a really impressive job in fanning my flames even further.
All we know right now is that the movie will release in November, but I'd very much expect that we'd get a refinement on that pretty soon. Netflix will almost certainly send it to cinemas first, whether for a week or more, before it lets everyone see it. I'm hoping that means an early November date in person, followed by a late November date for streaming.
