It’s not often you’ll find me pining to watch political dramas. Politics is so absurd these days that I just can’t commit the brainpower to entertain it all – in the real world, at least. But the return of one of Netflix’s top shows? I certainly can grant my fuller attention.

In Netflix’s The Diplomat – which returned for season 3 just last week, on 16 October – the show surfs a different line from reality (albeit a close one), delivering licks of comedy amid the intense performances and pseudo-satirical take on current affairs.

I really enjoyed the first two seasons, led by Keri Russell, masterfully playing as the US Ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler. Many other viewers did too, in large part thanks to the chemistry with her on-screen husband, Hal, played by Rufus Sewell.

I've posted the first season trailer above, from its original run 3 years ago, which was lauded by critics – it's averaged 84% on Rotten Tomatoes – but not quite so universally received by viewers (with a 59% score on the same site).

But the third season? It’s the highest-rated to date, based on its viewers. The second season netted an 84% score – and has some of my favourite episodes in, as a plot thickens as to who attacked a British military warship – and the third one only tops this.

Currently the 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes reflects people's appetite for the 'hilarious' script, but the 'intense' moments from Kate. In this season there's a lot more flashback sequences, but also a lot more hanging on the dwindling relationship between Kate and Hal.

It might be Rory Kinnear's take on playing the British Prime Minister, Trowbridge, that I find the most entertaining of all, though. His tone and one-liners are brilliantly played; quite the juxtaposition to the American characters' portrayals.

The third season of The Diplomat was released simultaneously, with all eight episodes going live on 16 October. So there's no waiting around if you want to binge watch the lot – although the intensity of the cliffhanger endings has seen me do the opposite, pausing and taking my time.

I'm yet to finish the season, based on the above, but one piece at a time I'm loving it. I can see, in part, where it's headed – and much of that looks like rocky ground that could be challenging. But, for now, I'm so here for it – and you should be too. With one of Netflix's best shows now back, it's up there among the best streaming services once more.