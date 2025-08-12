Disney+'s huge fantasy series has a spirited season 2 trailer

I spend a lot of time monitoring new releases and trailers from the biggest and best streaming services on the market, and one major trend that has been impossible to ignore in the last few years has been the popularity of sci-fi franchises. Still, that doesn't mean that it's the only genre the big streamers are investing in.

Each of them seems to have at least one big fantasy franchise on the go as well, from Prime Video's The Rings of Power to Netflix's The Sandman – and Disney+ is a big contender on this front. A couple of weeks ago, it unveiled the first teaser for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and I completely missed it. The trailer is well worth a look, though!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Season 2 Official Teaser | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The trailer confirms what any fan of the first season likely already knows – Percy will be back at Camp Half-Blood to continue his education in what it means to be the son of a god, and to continue to develop his rather unique powers. Rather than a summer of uninterrupted learning and training, though, he'll soon be pulled into another messy and action-packed adventure.

This season is based on the second book in the long-running franchise, The Sea of Monsters, and that means it takes on the realm of Poseidon. Percy has much to learn, not least the fact that he has a cyclops for a brother, while the threat of Kronos continues to loom closer and closer over the camp. The book unsurprisingly has a more nautical theme, given its main setting is the aforementioned sea.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+)

After the misfire that was the big-screen cinema adaptation of the series, this streaming series seems to be doing much better – and hopefully has more of a chance of actually getting through the whole list of books without getting cancelled. That's always a risk when long-running franchises get adapted, and it would be a shame if it happened for a second time here.

Based on this trailer, though, Percy Jackson fans should feel pretty confident about at least the next run of episodes – they're looking nice and premium.