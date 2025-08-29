After 236 million views, Netflix's no.1 movie of all time has finally been dethroned

Every single time I've logged into Netflix since late June here in the UK, the movie to top the charts has been Kpop Demon Hunters. I've loved seeing the movie do so well, of course, as its Sony Pictures Animation studio creators also made the superb Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series.

I last wrote about it surpassing 159 millions views to become Netflix's most-watched animation ever. Now it's shot beyond the 236 million viewers landmark to become Netflix's most-watched movie ever.

Today, however, for the first time in many, many weeks, I logged into Netflix to see that it's no longer sat in the no.1 position on the Netflix Top 10 chart.

Instead, there's a new flick in town: The Thursday Murder Club, which launched on 28 August. I've watched the trailer and it's immediately gone onto my must-watch list. You'll see why in the trailer below:

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The movie is directed by Chris Columbus, who has some stone-cold classics under his belt. Home Alone and Home Alone 2 being two such big-hitters. He also directed Gremlins, Mrs Doubtfire, and the Harry Potter movie franchise. How about that for range?

All of which clearly puts The Thursday Murder Club in good hands. But the cast on this movie are next-level talent too. We've got Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, both of whom hugely impressed me in the recent Paramount+ hit, MobLand.

Then there's Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie and Naomi Ackie, heading up a full-charge British cast like few others I've seen in recent times. What a treat! No surprise it's the UK's number one show on the streaming service.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

While Netflix has the movie now streaming, it's also still on its theatre run, with various cinemas also showing – if you fancy a different, big-screen experience with some expensive popcorn.

The movie, which is based on Richard Osman's novel of the same name, follows four retirees who spend time solving case murders to keep themselves busy. But a murder turns up on their doorstep, leading to a classic whodunnit tale.

I think the movie looks like an absolute hoot, although it seems not everyone agrees. The aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes puts the critics' score at 75%, but viewer scores are even lower – at just 45%.

That's quite the stark contrast – perhaps we should get some retirees to investigate if that's a fair reflection. Although, I'm sure the score will shift over the coming weekend as even more tune in to watch. I certainly will be.