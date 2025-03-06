Guy Ritchie's new TV series makes his Netflix hit look like a kids' show

Quick Summary Guy Ritchie's new TV series arrives on Paramount+ later this month, and a new trailer shows just how brutal it'll be. Starring Tom Hardy and Piers Brosnan, Mobland will hopefully fill the gap left by end of The Gentlemen until season 2 arrives.

British director Guy Ritchie is arguably in the form of his life, which has resulted in a golden period for his movies and shows.

The Gentlemen was a massive hit for Netflix, resulting in a second season being greenlit recently, while his movies are climbing charts on streaming services. Even the long forgotten TV spin-off of Snatch is now available to watch once more.

If only the Lock, Stock... series of the 90s followed.

Still, while we wait for that and The Gentlemen season 2, another show is set to premiere very soon. Mobland starts on Paramount+ on Sunday 30 March and if the first official trailer is anything to go by, it'll be every bit the Ritchie epic we could hope for.

Starring Tom Hardy as a "fixer" for a London crime boss played by former Bond, Piers Brosnan, it is shaping up to be one of the most brutal in the director's library.

It's typically Ritchie, focusing on gangland shenanigans and even including The Gentlemen style country manors, but the presence of Hardy gives it an extra slice of menace. We don't expect as much of the dark humour we've seen in the Netflix show and previous films.

Thankfully, we won't have too long to wait to find out more, as it's debut is just a few weeks away.

You'll need to be a Paramount+ subscriber to watch it, of course, but it's not too expensive and the service has a whole stack of other great shows and movies to enjoy, especially if you're a Star Trek fan.

And while Yellowstone has recently arrived on Netflix too, this is the service that has the most episodes, including the spin-offs.