Having done the unthinkable and subscribed to Paramount+ a few weeks back, my subscription is still going strong – for the simple reason that Guy Ritchie's latest series, MobLand, is so captivating that I'm hooked.

I didn't think I'd be calling Paramount+ one of the best streaming services in 2025, yet here we are – with my access provided via Amazon Prime Video as an add-on.

MobLand is a great gangland drama, with a weekly episode dropping through to 1 June. But it's a bloomin' brutal watch, with the last few episodes in particular really going grindhouse in some scenes.

What's MobLand about?

MobLand | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand is classic Guy Ritchie – the famous British director known for the likes of Snatch (2000) – who co-created the show with Ronan Bennett, also known for his work on the recent and well-received The Jackal series.

The show revolves around two crime families on the verge of war, headed by Conrad Harrigan, played by an Irish-accented Pierce Brosnan. His 'lackey', Harry De Sousa, played by Tom Hardy, is the go-between trying to keep things together – but not everything always comes to good.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

I won't put any spoilers here, as we're now nine episodes out of 10 deep, with the finale only a week away. No doubt it'll be a nail-biting finish, although there's currently a big question mark as to whether the show will be recommissioned or not – season 2 hasn't been confirmed at this stage.

he show has been moderately well-received on Rotten Tomatoes, with a current 73% score only a fraction down from its 75% mark at just a few weeks into its run. I still think that's fairly harsh, but perhaps people are also finding the brutality a hard watch. It's not even just the violence, it's the power and control mechanics that are also troubling.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much does Paramount+ cost?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

As I said previously, I think MobLand is an Amazon Prime Video upgrade that's worth paying for – which provides Paramount+ as a side channel payment option. But exactly how much does the sub cost?

You get a one-week trial period from the off, so you could wait until 1 June and then binge-watch the whole season. Otherwise it's £4.99/month with ads, or £10.99/month for the top-drawer quality subscription – with Amazon's buy-in at £7.99.month.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paramount+ pricing plans: Row 0 - Cell 0 Basic (ads, Full HD) Standard (adless, Full HD) Premium (adless, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos) UK £4.99/month £7.99/month £10.99/month USA 'Essential' $7.99/month N/A 'with SHOWTIME' $12.99/month Australia AU$6.99/month AU$9.99/month AU$13.99/month

I think it'd potentially be worth paying the extra few quid and going to Paramount+ separately, as 4K quality only kicks in at the top-end of the package offerings. That means high dynamic range (HDR) via Dolby Vision and spatial audio support via Dolby Atmos is included too – a must for home-cinema fans.

That said, I've continued down my Amazon Prime route as there's a 'hack', if you will, for a lower subscription price. Upon attempting to unsubscribe, you'll be given the option to maintain your subscription for a further 3 months at £4 per month – £12 in total. Bargain!

Whatever you choose to do, though, I still strongly recommend MobLand. It's classic Guy Ritchie, combining comedy, violence and drama in one package – however brutal it becomes. I'll be watching through my fingers to the last, no doubt...