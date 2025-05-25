Guy Ritchie's latest has me hooked via Amazon Prime – but it's brutal viewing
I'm still loving MobLand on Paramount+ (via Amazon Prime Video), but bloomin' 'ell it's a brutal watch
Having done the unthinkable and subscribed to Paramount+ a few weeks back, my subscription is still going strong – for the simple reason that Guy Ritchie's latest series, MobLand, is so captivating that I'm hooked.
I didn't think I'd be calling Paramount+ one of the best streaming services in 2025, yet here we are – with my access provided via Amazon Prime Video as an add-on.
MobLand is a great gangland drama, with a weekly episode dropping through to 1 June. But it's a bloomin' brutal watch, with the last few episodes in particular really going grindhouse in some scenes.
What's MobLand about?
MobLand is classic Guy Ritchie – the famous British director known for the likes of Snatch (2000) – who co-created the show with Ronan Bennett, also known for his work on the recent and well-received The Jackal series.
The show revolves around two crime families on the verge of war, headed by Conrad Harrigan, played by an Irish-accented Pierce Brosnan. His 'lackey', Harry De Sousa, played by Tom Hardy, is the go-between trying to keep things together – but not everything always comes to good.
I won't put any spoilers here, as we're now nine episodes out of 10 deep, with the finale only a week away. No doubt it'll be a nail-biting finish, although there's currently a big question mark as to whether the show will be recommissioned or not – season 2 hasn't been confirmed at this stage.
he show has been moderately well-received on Rotten Tomatoes, with a current 73% score only a fraction down from its 75% mark at just a few weeks into its run. I still think that's fairly harsh, but perhaps people are also finding the brutality a hard watch. It's not even just the violence, it's the power and control mechanics that are also troubling.
How much does Paramount+ cost?
As I said previously, I think MobLand is an Amazon Prime Video upgrade that's worth paying for – which provides Paramount+ as a side channel payment option. But exactly how much does the sub cost?
You get a one-week trial period from the off, so you could wait until 1 June and then binge-watch the whole season. Otherwise it's £4.99/month with ads, or £10.99/month for the top-drawer quality subscription – with Amazon's buy-in at £7.99.month.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Basic (ads, Full HD)
Standard (adless, Full HD)
Premium (adless, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos)
UK
£4.99/month
£7.99/month
£10.99/month
USA
'Essential' $7.99/month
N/A
'with SHOWTIME' $12.99/month
Australia
AU$6.99/month
AU$9.99/month
AU$13.99/month
I think it'd potentially be worth paying the extra few quid and going to Paramount+ separately, as 4K quality only kicks in at the top-end of the package offerings. That means high dynamic range (HDR) via Dolby Vision and spatial audio support via Dolby Atmos is included too – a must for home-cinema fans.
That said, I've continued down my Amazon Prime route as there's a 'hack', if you will, for a lower subscription price. Upon attempting to unsubscribe, you'll be given the option to maintain your subscription for a further 3 months at £4 per month – £12 in total. Bargain!
Whatever you choose to do, though, I still strongly recommend MobLand. It's classic Guy Ritchie, combining comedy, violence and drama in one package – however brutal it becomes. I'll be watching through my fingers to the last, no doubt...
