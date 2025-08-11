Well, isn't this a treat? My favourite show starring Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King, just dropped the teaser trailer for its season 3 return – and there's not long to wait, as it'll be on one of the best streaming services beginning 21 September.

I say 'best' about Paramount+, which isn't something I would have said more than a few months ago – which is when I did the unthinkable and subscribed via Amazon Prime (a service I'm increasingly wanting to detach from, now it has increased its advert servings so considerably).

But how things have changed in the streaming landscape, with this platform offering some stellar shows, including MobLand (also confirmed for a second season), Your Honor, Mayor of Kingstown and more. Tulsa King is great, though, as you can get a taste of in the trailer below:

Tulsa King S3 trailer

What's Tulsa King about?

If you're new to the show – and I was late to season 2, because I'm such a Paramount+ newbie – then it's about a former mob captain, Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), who isn't given his New York patch back upon his release from prison.

Instead, he's sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where not a whole lot is going on. Manfredi, noting his New York family are at odds with his presence, sets about doing what he does best: installing mob institutions, getting paid, and somehow building a haphazard crew along the way.

The show leverages Stallone's age – he's just turned 79, believe it or not – and is playful and often funny, despite the sometimes dark subject matter. It's got an air of The Sopranos about it, just for the modern age. Okay, so it's not quite that good, but I've been really enjoying watching.

Is Tulsa King well rated?

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+)

Plenty of people are big fans of the show, too, with the first season netting a stellar 89% score from critics on the aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 does the almost unthinkable, netting a 100% score on the same site.

It's easy to see why a third season was made on that basis, as it's one of Paramount+'s more successful shows. And the streaming platform really needs to stand head and shoulders above its competition in order to maintain subscribers.

There's a good Amazon Prime method to get Paramount+ for less, though. You subscribe, then cancel, at which point you'll be offered a discounted subscription for three months – in the UK that's £4 per month, which I think is a bargain. I'd pay that for Tulsa King alone. So here's to season 3, which I can't wait to watch next month!