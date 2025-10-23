Apple TV's biggest star is back for a second season of his hit show

Apple TV has had some big stars in its time, already, but I think it's fair to argue that few have been bigger for it than Idris Elba – his thriller show Hijack was a real highlight a couple of years ago, helping to propel the streaming service to greater heights of popularity.

Now, with whatever level of story improbability you'd like to name, the show's back for a second season, with Elba's Sam Nelson once again caught in the middle of a hostage situation aboard a fast-moving vehicle. This time, though, it's a subway train in Berlin, rather than a long-haul flight, meaning he might need to come up with some new tactics to avert disaster.

Hijack — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

This first teaser trailer barely even qualifies as one, though, since it's really just a date announcement confirming that the show will start on Apple TV on 14 January 2026, with a two-episode premiere. We'll then get weekly episodes until the eight-piece season is finished at the end of February that year.

Apple TV has confirmed that Elba won't be the only character returning, but it's extremely understandable that the spotlight remains on him in the trailer. The only other thing we learn is that there are explosives strapped to the bottom of the train he's found himself on, something that he'll doubtless have to reckon with at some point as the season unfolds and he tries to save hundreds of hostages along with his own life.

I know as little as you, beyond this – and the embarrassing secret I can reveal now is that I haven't actually watched the first season of Hijack yet. It's been one of those shows that's been on my watchlist for a while now, but I've never gotten around to sinking into, and I might have to bump it up the order now.

After all, there's nothing like a second season of a show to get people talking in spoilerish terms about the first run, and I'd rather have the surprises preserved for me if at all possible. This could be a really big show for Apple TV in the new year, though, regardless of my personal viewership.