I just got very, very hyped for this silly new Apple TV+ series

Sometimes you're in the mood for a deeply cerebral, psychologically mature story that unfolds unexpectedly and with invention over the course of a slow-burn series of episodes. Sometimes, though, you want a big silly story about prisoners escaping into the wilds of Alaska that looks like it could be acres of fun.

Apple TV+ is leaning into the second of those two options with The Last Frontier, and as its first full trailer reveals, it should be an absolute thrill-ride. The show is coming out on 10 October and seems likely to be a total blockbuster, full of massive set-pieces that basically look like they're straight out of an action movie, in the best way possible.

The Last Frontier — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It'll star Jason Clarke as Frank, a local deputy drawn into a pretty crazy situation when a prisoner transport plane suspiciously crashes near the small town he's responsible for. The crash allows a large group of prisoners to disperse into the wilds, grabbing their only real chance to get away from the lives of imprisonment they've been dealt, but the story might be bigger than that.

The plane was also transporting one particularly dangerous prisoner, who was masked and cuffed separately, added to the journey late, and treated with extra caution. It looks like the whole thing might have been part of his plan to escape, and now that he's on the loose, he'll turn his attention to Frank in a pretty menacing way.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Haley Bennett also stars as a CIA agent brought in to try to clean up the mess that's been created, and she might be a vital resource for Frank, although the trailer makes it clear that she won't be enough to stop the criminal in question from abducting Frank's wife at one point. Clearly, things are going to get heated.

It all looks delightfully silly and high-energy, and impressively high-budget, too, so this is one I'll definitely be watching when it comes out on 10 October – sometimes you just need a bit of lighter action in your evenings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors