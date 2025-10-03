Apple continues the Pluribus drip-feed with one of its longest teasers yet

If I weren't a writer who spends a whole heap of time each week keeping up with the latest releases from all of the biggest and best streaming services out there, I think I might not have much of a clue what Apple's up to with Pluribus. This upcoming series could be huge, which means the teasers coming out are all, well, tiny.

That might feel a little contradictory, but it sort of makes sense – the bigger the show might be, the more Apple will want to build hype for it in the background, even before actually giving us a proper trailer to look at. Hence, it's been drip-feeding out these tiny little teasers for weeks now, and just delivered the latest of them.

Pluribus — Taking Out the Trash | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This one's almost exactly 30 seconds long, and like previous teasers it just shows us a very short snippet of an enigmatic moment starring Carol (Rhea Seehorn), who we know is going to be the main character in the show. This time around, she's standing on what we can probably assume is her front doorstep, watching a drone approach.

It does so extremely haphazardly, wobbling around trying to win a bit of a claw game so that it can grab the bag of trash she's left on her kerb. It eventually succeeds, and then starts to move away with an equal level of wobble, before the camera cuts and we see Carol looking on completely deadpan.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Once again, then, there's almost nothing to glean from this teaser beyond what Apple has already made public – that Carol is the world's unhappiest person, but is forced to use that status to save everyone when the very concept of happiness becomes dangerous. If that sounds confusing, it's not just you – for now, this is all very hard to pin down.

Crucially, the show's also created and run by Vince Gilligan, who did the same for both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, which means he has a track record to die for. Apple's hoping he can repeat that trick again, and create one of its most popular shows ever.