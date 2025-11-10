Apple TV's brand new sci-fi from Vince Gilligan, perhaps best known as the creator of Breaking Bad, dropped over the weekend and, even after just two episodes, it's already my favourite new show.

Having watched the trailers, I really had no idea what to expect from Pluribus. Quite frankly, those previews don't focus on the absolute heart of what the show is about.

But that's part of its art; a welcome departure from the TV tropes and norms, in what's a very slick sci-fi drama. Check out the trailer below for a teaser, if you're yet to watch.

Pluribus trailer

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn – whose depiction of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad's spin-off show) put her firmly on the map – playing as Carol Sturka, a popular novelist.

But when the world undergoes an unprecedented change, everyone's life is turned upside down – hers more than most. It's a rollercoaster that'll leave you perplexed and emotional in equal volumes – yet desperate to know what comes next.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV put out the first two episodes on 7 November, with a weekly rollout thereafter meaning episode 3 will air this Friday, 14 November. Which already feels like an achingly long time to have to wait. Season one will conclude with episode nine on Boxing Day, 26 December.

Interestingly, so popular has the show already proven, it's already been commissioned for a second season – which is expected to air in 2026. How about that for putting Apple TV up there as the best streaming service? It keeps taking these bold decisions with its best shows.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Critics are loving Pluribus in particular, with Rotten Tomatoes awarding the first season that ultra-rare 100% score. Audience figures aren't quite as high – 85% at the time of writing – but I suspect this sci-fi is going to be a rollercoaster and crowd-splitter like few others.

Whichever side of the opinion fence you ultimately land, though, Pluribus is a must-watch new show. Everyone will be talking about it before you know it – so get in on the action early doors to see what all the fuss is (and will be) about.