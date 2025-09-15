Netflix's new no.1 is a rom-com so fresh it's not even Rotten Tomatoes rated
So Wrong it's right?
With the current headlines largely all doom and gloom, it's no surprise to see Netflix's latest original movie quickly hop into the no.1 most-watched position.
The Wrong Paris is a romantic comedy that's here to bring some light-hearted laughs into your life, courtesy of the Miranda Cosgrove-starring movie.
It's a Netflix production that launched on the streaming service on 12 September, rapidly driving its way up the charts – which has been fairly static recently, given KPop Demon Hunters' long stint at the top.
The Wrong Paris trailer
What's The Wrong Paris about?
The premise is simple: Dawn (Cosgrove), has the opportunity to study in Paris, France, except she can't afford the airfare, let alone living in another country.
Her friend has a genius idea: apply to The Honeypot, a The Bachelor-style dating show, which is set in Paris, get kicked off the show pronto, et voilà, shortcut hack achieved.
Expect the show, which she's accepted onto, takes place in Paris, Texas, USA. So it's not off to the best start – but her budding romance with Trey (Pierson Fodé), AKA 'the honey', takes things on a different turn.
Is The Wrong Paris well rated?
At the time of writing, The Wrong Paris has been watched a lot of times – but few fans have taken the time out to rate the movie.
Indeed, it's so fresh that Rotten Tomatoes doesn't have enough input to apply an average score percentage. I'm sure it'll attain that rating soon enough, though.
There are some critics reviews, however, which aren't particularly praiseful. I wouldn't expect The Wrong Paris to exactly change people's lives, but as you can see from the trailer it's full of comedy fun.
Oh, and lots of honey. Cue Trey's close-up outdoors washdown – it's in the trailer – and I can see why many will love the movie's lightweight storyline but heavyweight leading man.
