With 159 million viewers, Netflix's no.1 has quietly broken a major record

Since its 20 June launch this year, I've been staring at KPop Demon Hunters at the top of the Netflix UK movie chart for weeks – and it's been the no.1 chart-topper for many of those seven weeks since, too.

Quietly, however, KPop Demon Hunters has smashed records: with almost 159 million viewers and counting, it's the most popular animated movie on Netflix, ever. That's a huge viewership – and well-deserved.

More than that, however, KPop Demon Hunters is actually the fourth most-watched Netflix movie ever – not just animated. Only 2021's Don't Look Up (171 million viewers), 2024's Carry-On (172 million), and 2021's Red Notice (230 million) have beaten it.

And here's the thing: KPop Demon Hunters is still high in the Netflix chart, so I would expect to see it surpass at least one or two of those other standing records. Especially as this is a mid-2025 movie, it's the summer, and its super-popular soundtrack is only further leveraging its success.

KPop Demon Hunters trailer

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's KPop Demon Hunters about?

There's nothing cryptic about KPop Demon Hunters' title. This is a movie about a trio of K-Pop stars, who also happen to be demon hunters. The movie is a blend of musical, action and comedy.

However, the demons catch wind of the K-Pop stars successes and, in a bid to steal their fans, creates a five-strong K-Pop boyband. The demons' plan seems to be working, so the girlband needs to fight back for what's right.

The movie is from the same studio that delivered the superb Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series (Sony Pictures Animation), which, if you've seen, you'll already have a key understanding of the art style, the importance of music as a backbone, and the fine-tuned balance of its appeal for all ages.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What records has KPop Demon Hunters broken?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix)

While KPop Demon Hunters has already quietly broken one major record for most-watched animation, it's ratcheting up other wins, too, with its soundtrack also scoring high on the charts.

The girlband, HUNTR/X, netted the no.1 on the UK's Official Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100 with their track Golden. Quite the feat for an all-animated group that's not on tour – and can't be, given they're a fictional group.

The movie has also logged super-high Rotten Tomatoes ratings, with critics' scores averaging a whopping 97% positive. That's a rare accolade indeed, with fans also loving the show – over 2,500 verified ratings see it sit at 92% positive on the same site.

Whether or not you're a K-Pop superfan, there's something for everyone in KPop Demon Hunters. It's the perfect summer movie for all the family. Sony Pictures Animation is on a real hot streak at the moment and this musical flick only makes me keener for the next Spider-Verse movie, whenever that happens...