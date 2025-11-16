I'm so here for the animated movie renaissance – 2026 looks incredibly strong

It's been official for months now: the most-streamed movie on Netflix ever is the smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters.

The Sony Pictures Animation movie landed on the streamer in late June this year with moderate expectations – yet took the world by storm.

It shouldn't be of any huge shock, mind, given the quality of that studio – also behind Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse; the first of a trilogy – is able to create movies that resonate with youngsters and adults alike.

We're way beyond the era of animation only appealing to youngsters alone. There's long been proliferation – you only need to look at the Japanese Anime scene, which has been strong (and often very adult) since the 1980s.

There's also an uptick in nostalgia, to some degree, with the likes of Nintendo and Sega getting behind the movie scene, to great success. Sonic the Hedgehog is already three movies deep, with Mario's Illumination Pictures sequel set to launch in 2026.

With such an increase in success, there's now greater trust and, of course, more cash being put behind these big-budget movies. But I'm so here for it – as 2026 looks incredibly strong already, with the promise of even more to come. It's like an animation renaissance for all.

KPop Demon Hunters

Release date: out now (20 June 2025) on Netflix

The 2025 hit to really set the wheels turning, KPop Demon Hunters has been watched over 325 million times – the first movie to cross the 300 million barrier for the streamer.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Release date: 3 April 2026 in cinemas

Nintendo's first hit was 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has its follow-up due out next year. The trailer dropped last week and, in addition to a miniature Bowser, we get to see Princess Rosalina take to screen too.

Illumination Pictures is behind the Despicable Me and Minions movies, which have proven hugely popular. With its Nintendo collaboration, however, it's woven in nostalgic easter eggs that older gamers will understand – while being visually appealing to newcomers.

Toy Story 5

Release date: 19 June 2026 in cinemas

Okay, so it's the fifth in the series, which you could say is like squeeing out the towel. But what Disney's Pixar has been able to do so well with every Toy Story is only bring a new movie around when there's a purpose; when it's ready.

After all, the original came out in 1995 – it's already hit the 30-year-old mark! A fifth movie across that many decades feels well judged. And, as you can see from the trailer, the incoming movie has a great premise that fits the modern age perfectly.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Release date: 18 June 2027 in cinemas

Getting slightly further ahead, the third in the Spider-Verse saga is now set to launch in 2027 (years later than its original date – and nobody's any the wiser about what's been going on to cause such a delay).

Nonetheless, as officially confirmed by Sony Pictures Animation, the final instalment will be in cinemas come mid-2027. The studio will no doubt be busy mulling over a KPop sequel in the interim, but the sheer quality from this outfit almost guarantees the conclusion will be on the money.