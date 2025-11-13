Netflix’s new no.1 came from nowhere – 90 years after landmark sci-fi sequel

Frankenstein is an all-time classic – and it's just been reimagined by Netflix and acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro in the streamer's latest no.1 smash hit.

The 2025 flick is the highest-rated since the classic movie sequel, Bride of Frankenstein, the black-and-white movie which released a staggering 90 years ago – back in 1935.

It's perfect subject matter for del Toro, whose back catalogue includes Lady In The Water, Pan's Labyrinth, the Hellboy series and more. His dark cinematic nature is the perfect way to explore Frankenstein, as you can see in the trailer below:

Frankenstein (2025) trailer

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Frankenstein about?

Guillermo del Toro is an Oscar-winning director and his take on Frankenstein is an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel.

It follows Victor Frankenstein, a 'mad scientist', who brings a monster to life – the so-called 'The Creature', here played by Jacob Elordi, who is well known for his role in HBO's Euphoria.

You might barely recognise Elordi, though, given the extreme degree of make-up makeover he's undergone for the role. It makes for a captivating look, playing on del Toro's typical strengths.

While the movie is R-rated, however, don't think of Frankenstein as an out-and-out horror. It's dark and dramatic, rated BBFC 15 in the UK, due to its violence and injury detail.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Frankenstein well rated?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to success, but Frankenstein is actually (at the time of writing) his highest-rated movie on the aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Audience scores have struck a high bar, at 95% positively rated, while critics have largely loved the movie, too, providing it with an 86% score.

No wonder it's shot straight to no.1 on Netflix's chart, after its 7 November launch date. The movie ran at cinemas for a short period prior to this date, but if you own one of the best TVs then its cinematography will shine on your screen at home.

Ahead of the more cheery festive period, Frankenstein certainly looks like a must-watch to add to your list. The fight to be the best streaming service never ends, with some very strong additions to Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon in recent months.