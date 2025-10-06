I'm not sure I can wait a whole month for this "sensational" Netflix movie

I feel like I've been waiting for Frankenstein for an almost endless amount of time. I've been scouring over teaser images, brief trailers and interviews for a couple of years, and while it's now close than it's ever been to an actual release date, I still can't believe I have to wait another month to watch it.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

The huge Guillermo del Toro movie comes out on Netflix on 7 November, although those who, like me, are hugely keen on it can skip the wait a little and see it in cinemas from 19 October – although we don't know how wide the release will be, yet. Now, though, Netflix has added a tremendous trailer that gives us a look at some previously unseen sequences.

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As has been noticed by some fans in the comments, the first full trailer for Frankenstein, which we got a good few weeks ago, was narrated by Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), and focussed in quite a big way on his ambitions and self-belief. Now, though, the shoe is on the other foot.

This one is voiced by Jacob Elordi as his reanimated creation, and it's full of angst and woundedness. Anyone who's read the source novel will know that the so-called "monster" at the heart of the story is far less naturally violent than many people realise – at least until he's brutally betrayed.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

This makes it seem like del Toro's adaptation of the novel could be one of the most faithful ever, which is always interesting to hear about, and my hype levels are becoming hard to contain as a result. Even aside from the fact that I studied the novel at university, I'm a massive fan of del Toro's work, and his commitment to practical filmmaking.

You only have to check out his Bluesky feed to see some amazing behind-the-scenes shots of set-building and props. It's pretty inspiring stuff, and confirms that Netflix's collaboration with the director could make for one of its most impressive movies ever. I can't wait to find out what he's done with the story!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors