Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are together again for Netflix's "banger" of a movie

It's been a difficult few weeks waiting for this – while Netflix showed off a teaser for The Rip a good while ago, with its release date of 16 January now just days away, we still hadn't really had a proper trailer. Now, though, that's been put right, and it makes it clear that the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie could be one of Netflix's most compelling ever.

We knew that the movie would give us Damon and Affleck as two cops who work on seizing cash funds from gangs and criminals by tracking down stash houses, and this longer trailer underlines that point. It also shows them making a way, way bigger hit than expected when they search a house one day.

That clearly puts them and their squad in an interesting moral position – with access to huge amounts of cash and an opportunity to take some of it for themselves, if they can do things subtly enough. From there, this frenetically-edited trailer makes it clear that things will get very complicated, very quickly.

After all, there's no dressing it up: this is corruption, pure and simple, and any member of the squad could take the others down by letting their superiors know about the stash. That means paranoia is inevitable, and it's obvious that the main question will be whether Affleck and Damon's characters can trust each other at all.

It all looks extremely tense and fun, with some great cameos lined up and fun actors in every role – but most people will be watching for Damon and Affleck, obviously. That sentiment is obvious in the YouTube comments under the trailer, with one happy viewer saying: "I love when our Boston boys do movies together!! Every film they do is an absolute banger."

I can't disagree, and their bromance has been one for the ages, going all the way back to their stratospheric rise with Good Will Hunting. If Netflix can harvest even a fraction of the audience satisfaction of that movie when it releases The Rip next week, it'll have done very well indeed.

