Netflix's new no.1 movie reunites Damon and Affleck in major action hit

"They should make more movies like this"

The Rip on Netflix
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reunited once again in Netflix's new no.1 movie, action hit The Rip, which was released on the streaming service last week, on 16 January.

It's fair to say the flick has had major critical response, too, with many of the commenters beneath the official trailer shouting its praises: "It's a shame this isn't releasing in the cinemas!" being a general sentiment.

The Rip is 'inspired by true events', following a team of Miami cops who discover millions of dollars in cash in a stash house. It's a giant haul – or "rip", as it's called – that brings their trust into conflict.

Fans are super-pleased to see Damon and Affleck back on screen together, with one saying: "I love when our Boston boys do movies together! Every film they do is an absolute banger."

It's not just the pair who have garnered a lot of attention for their roles, though, with co-star Steven Yeun – most famed for his role in The Walking Dead series – also being showered with praise for his appearance.

Joe Carnahan is in the director's chair, whose track record – Bad Boys For Life, Cop Shop – for cop action-drama puts him right on point for Netflix's newest original movie.

However, while The Rip is the most-watched movie on Netflix right now, and the trailer filled with high praise, the overall score from many reviews doesn't quite reflect the same sentiment.

Rotten Tomatoes gives it a Certified Fresh badge from critics, with an average 81% score. Fans, however, are less enamoured on average – with a 67% rating not quite matching.

If you're a fan of action-packed cop dramas and can't resist the Damon and Affleck pairing, however, then this one's a must-watch.

