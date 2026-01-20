Netflix's new no.1 movie reunites Damon and Affleck in major action hit

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reunited once again in Netflix's new no.1 movie, action hit The Rip, which was released on the streaming service last week, on 16 January.
It's fair to say the flick has had major critical response, too, with many of the commenters beneath the official trailer shouting its praises: "It's a shame this isn't releasing in the cinemas!" being a general sentiment.
But you can save that theatre ticket money and instead set up the most-watched movie this week on the best streaming service, settle in with your popcorn and be in for a thrill ride. Check out the below trailer for a taster:
The Rip is 'inspired by true events', following a team of Miami cops who discover millions of dollars in cash in a stash house. It's a giant haul – or "rip", as it's called – that brings their trust into conflict.
Fans are super-pleased to see Damon and Affleck back on screen together, with one saying: "I love when our Boston boys do movies together! Every film they do is an absolute banger."
It's not just the pair who have garnered a lot of attention for their roles, though, with co-star Steven Yeun – most famed for his role in The Walking Dead series – also being showered with praise for his appearance.
Joe Carnahan is in the director's chair, whose track record – Bad Boys For Life, Cop Shop – for cop action-drama puts him right on point for Netflix's newest original movie.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, while The Rip is the most-watched movie on Netflix right now, and the trailer filled with high praise, the overall score from many reviews doesn't quite reflect the same sentiment.
Rotten Tomatoes gives it a Certified Fresh badge from critics, with an average 81% score. Fans, however, are less enamoured on average – with a 67% rating not quite matching.
If you're a fan of action-packed cop dramas and can't resist the Damon and Affleck pairing, however, then this one's a must-watch.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.