As a parent, Netflix’s new no.1 really moved me to tears

Finally, a movie on Netflix that is giving KPop Demon Hunters a run for its money. It's only been out for a week and already this documentary movie is killing it, with more than 8.6 million views in a week.

I was truly moved by Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, which tells the true story of a young school-age US couple who were bullied and abused digitally – to the point the FBI got involved.

One of the best streaming services has done it again for real-world drama told on the screen. Parents, be warned, this is a really heart-wrenching tale of how the digital world can hold new levels of challenges – believe me, it's a tear-jerker.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish trailer

What's Unknown Number: The High School Catfish about?

The movie, which landed on 29 August, is directed by Skye Borgman, who is well-known for directing true-crime over the last few years.

The story is about the couple being driven apart by the brutal text messages that become a point of public scandal. Then it reaches a final act where the identity of the abuser is revealed as far closer to home than expected. No spoilers, but it's worth the watch.

How well-rated is Unknown Number?

So far the reception to this show has been good, not only thanks to a lot of views – but also mostly positive reviews. The Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, for example, is sat at 74%, which is a decent number, given it's based on over 100 reviews.

One of the viral talking points about the show, as critics point out, is its "exploitative" nature that makes it quite controversial in and of itself.

Once you're done with Unknown Number, there are lots of other great shows to watch on Netflix in September – whatever your genre of preference.