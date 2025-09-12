For all the talk of Wednesday returning for its second season – which is Netflix's most-watched show ever, with over 252 million viewers – there's another chart-topper on the streamer that's now worthy of even more attention.

Adolescence has actually been on Netflix for 6 months already, and I was very aware of the excitement around the British drama's launch. I just never got around to actually watching the limited series – which is Netflix's second most-watched show ever.

Now it's just added two more awards to its trophy cabinet. The National Television Awards, or NTA for short, took place on Wednesday 10 September, with Adolescence picking up Best Drama Performance for its child star, Owen Cooper, and winning the New Drama category, too.

Adolescence trailer

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Adolescence about?

Adolescence has been on the radar since its initial airing for many reasons. The series follows a 13-year-old school kid, Jamie Miller (Cooper), who is accused of murder – and how this flips a family's world upside down.

But it's more than that: the series puts a lens on knife crime, for one, but also – and I'll cite an Independent article here – references the 'manosphere' and changing culture that's bubbling away in society.

The show was critically received, with critics lauding it – as its 98% Rotten Tomatoes score attests. Not all viewers agreed, many finding it difficult viewing, or offended by the 'incel culture' commentary – proving the show provoked, exactly as intended.

How awarded is Adolescence?

It's not all about Rotten Tomatoes scores, of course, with IMDB's rating of 8.1/10 higher than your average. But it's the show's range of awards that continues to grow. It's already received four Astra TV Awards, three Gotham TV Awards, is nominated for a range of Primetime Emmy Awards, and more – the Wikipedia page is extensive.

The most recent, of course, is those two NTA wins. These are voted for by the UK public, showing that viewers were really behind Owen Cooper's performance – a great win for the youngster, who is only 15 years of age.

There are many others in the series, including Stephen Graham, playing the father, Eddie Miller, who I'd already called 'the actor of a generation'. Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters and many more add to the strong cast.

The way the series was shot highlights each actor's ability to the fullest too. The four episodes were all captured in one single take – almost like 'television live theatre', if you will – and this gives the sense of truly being there as a bystander, wrapped up in the action in a way few shows achieve.

Adolescence has been on my 'to watch' list for many months, I've just been so busy watching other (admittedly more light-hearted shows – High Potential, anyone?) that the gritty drama hasn't floated to the top.

But now, while looking back at it once again, and with those two new awards added to its growing list, Netflix's most-watched British drama ever might have to be my next viewing experience – and another reason it's among the best streaming services.