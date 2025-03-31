Netflix’s Adolescence proves Stephen Graham could be the best British actor of a generation
Adolescence is a powerful Netflix series – and Stephen Graham delivers a powerhouse performance
It's pretty rare for a British drama series to sit atop Netflix's chart. But with Adolescence it's really no surprise – this hard-hitting drama limited series has really captured the attention of parents around the world.
The show, which is loosely inspired by the shocking increase in knife crime in the UK, is about how a family's life is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), is arrested for the murder of a schoolgirl.
Playing Jamie's parents are Christine Tremarco as the mother, Manda Miller, and Stephen Graham as the father, Eddie Miller. Both are spectacular, but I think Adolescence lays out a case for all that Graham is a national treasure – and the British actor of a generation.
As you can see from Graham's performance in the trailer above, his portrayal is raw, real and fully believable. Even more spectacular is that Adolescence's four episodes were each shot in one continuous take from start to finish – so what you're seeing is what was captured, like a stage play on screen.
The director, Philip Barantini – known for working with Graham in kitchen-based drama movie Boiling Point – delivers the tension in a different way, the camera acting like an observer embroiled in the unfolding and harrowing events.
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, he explains the shooting process and how clever camera handovers between crew and machines helped to capture the dramatic shots. Episode one on screen is the second take, while episode four is the 14th take, he says.
None of which is to make light of the story. Adolescence is a real gut-wrenching experience – and I'll call it that, as it feels like more than watching it, given the cinematography – that's very relevant in today's society. It hit hard with the critics, too, netting 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The change between generations, parenting and responsibility continues to shift – and Graham's character both represents and captures that so harrowingly. But if he's not up for all manner of awards for this performance, I'd be surprised.
Graham has plenty of other stellar performances to his name, too, from 2000's Snatch, to HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders, Bodies, and many more. He's a master of accents, too, rarely revealing his true Scouse accent in roles.
Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services out there. I'm glad to see it can extend to difficult yet meaningful dramas, too, especially with a cast of this calibre on show. Adolescence is a difficult watch, but an important one – and I'm sure Graham will be deservedly recognised for his role in it come awards season.
