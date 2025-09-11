Well, that didn't take long, did it? Netflix's most watched show in its history, Wednesday, returned (aptly) on Wednesday last week for its season 2 'part II' run.

Within what seemed like moments, the show, which has been viewed over 252 million times and counting, shot back up the Netflix chart and firmly took its rightful position back at number 1 – where it's remained ever since.

Now just over a week later, Wednesday's return has seemingly cemented its position for the foreseeable, as fans pick up after the mid-season break to finish the second season – which held us at a cliffhanger, after its 6 August 'part I' finale.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've not watched yet then I'd skip the trailer, above, which not only reminds us where the show has arrived at this season, but actually steps beyond and gives us some teasers of what to expect for the remaining four episodes.

Nothing is of any huge surprise, perhaps, but disclaimer time: if you're not up to date with your Wednesday viewing, then you may want to avert your eyes now – as I'll be including some storyline reminders here.

With Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), hospitalised following an attack by Tyler (Hunter Doohan) – who is also the monstrous Hyde – at the end of season 2 'part I', the second set of episodes kicks off with the return of a familiar face.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Former Principal of Nevermore Academy, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), appears as Wednesday's 'spirit guide'. It's an unexpected showing, given that Weems died of poisoning at the end of Wednesday's first season.

There are many additional characters that will appear as the show continues, some glimpses of which are in the trailer, others I'll keep under wraps and not spoil your enjoyment. It's clear that the best streaming services are netting the biggest stars of late, though.

Wednesday season 2 has been generally well-received to date, with an 84% critics' score on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is a tad behind, at 77%, but that has slowly risen – and I wouldn't be surprised if that continues to change in the coming days as the viewer count rises.

I've now finished all episodes of Wednesday and, for me, I think it was the best chunk of the show to date. The pathways of its new characters, the way everything ties together with the first season, and the fact the supporting cast are every bit as important as Ortega's lead role all marries together beautifully. Here's to season 3...