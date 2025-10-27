3 Netflix shows that should have done better than they did

Streaming has undoubtedly changed our viewing patterns forever – and has arguably upped the ante (and budgets) when it comes to programming. We've never had a better collection of big-name TV shows that we do now.

However, not every release on a streaming service is a hit. There are many new shows that despite being great, simply do not attract the attention they need to survive.

For every Stranger Things, for example, there is a Desperate Scousewives.

Here then are three excellent TV shows that dropped onto Netflix but, for one reason or another, never achieved the success they actually deserved.

Archive 81

There are two main things that can be said about Archive 81. First, it was brutally cancelled by Netflix literally days after its release, despite great reviews and solid numbers. And second, it is one of the best mystery horror shows that the platform has ever released.

Set in modern day America, the show follows video restoration excerpt Daniel Taylor (Mamoudou Athie) as he is tasked with restoring a selection of VHS tapes from the mid 1990s.

As he does, the footage unravels a mystery involving a missing girl, a shady organisation, supernatural goings on and occult meetings... not exactly home movies and birthday parties.

The show is genuinely unnerving to watch, with particular attention paid to tone and the sense of rising dread and tension. As events unfold, we become uncomfortable, and for a show that never claims to be an actual horror series, it delivers more of this than any of its rivals.

The show was released in 2022 and even today, it's rare for anyone to talk about it or to even have seen it. It was criminally under-marketed by Netflix, dropped onto the platform without any real fanfare, and wasn't given anywhere near the respect it deserved.

Daybreak

There are approximately 25 million TV shows available on streaming that cover the apocalypse. From weather-induced disasters, to zombies, to alien invasion, it seems that every second of every day we get a new series telling us how grim things are going to be when the world inevitably nears its end.

Daybreak received a small, very limited release in 2019 that, due to its nature and similarities to others of its type, made absolutely zero impact. It was pretty much forgotten about soon after.

The show follows teen protagonist Josh (Colin Ford) as he attempts to survive day to day against a horde of mutated zombies, gangs of roving high school kids, and adults who seem more dangerous than everything else combined. With the apocalypse being used as a metaphor for our High School years, it is an example of the genre being done well. It's adult, gory, offensive and most importantly, fun!

It's not perfect for sure, but its quirks are part of its charm. Daybreak is a super refreshing parody on many TV and movie tropes – poking fun at them with a respectful wit.

Cancelled soon after its release and with seemingly no chance of a second series, the single season makes for a perfect one day binge.

There are so many options in the post-apocalyptic genre but honestly, you could do a lot worse than Daybreak. It at least it treats the subject matter with a degree of humour. Something I think we could all do with these days.

Lockwood & Co

Based on the novels by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co is set In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits.

The show is really well made, well written and completely enjoyable. It features solid performances, decent effects work, and a well devised and realised tone.

Unfortunately though, Lockwood & Co fell foul to the almighty Netflix algorithm after just one season, and was cancelled despite solid reviews and a loyal fan base. Much to the outcry of many.

So, with just one series to watch, it's perfect for a quick binge. And if you like your teen drama a bit spooky with solid lore and good character work, it's is well worth a look.

Just don't be sad when it ends – the mighty streaming algorithm cannot be bargained with.