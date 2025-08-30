Netflix in September 2025: These are the five new shows and movies to catch

Netflix is a bit of a juggernaut these days – months come and go, and there's rarely more than a few days without a new addition to the streaming service. It's definitely the biggest streamer, but whether it's the best streamer is more of a matter of taste. Still, whether you're a subscriber or not, you might well be curious about what's coming to Netflix in the coming month.

I've gone through the lengthy list of releases hitting the platform over the next 30 days, and picked out five highlights that I think everyone needs to know about. Some of these are returning giants for Netflix, while others are bold new launches, so it'll be interesting to see how they all do.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Wednesday: Season 2 | Part 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 September

The biggest show Netflix has ever made is back right at the start of September – and it's going to wrap up a monstrous second season in style. If you've already watched the first part of the season, then you likely have this date circled in your calendar, but for those who weren't aware, it'll continue the story of Wednesday Addams' second year at Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega has become a global star since taking on the role, or indeed because of it, and it'll be interesting to see how long a gap we get before the next season of Wednesday. After all, this one took a few years to make, and audiences aren't overly fond of that sort of gap between seasons. So, enjoy it while you can!

The Wrong Paris

The Wrong Paris | Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 September

Miranda Cosgrove stars in this charming-looking romcom about finding love in all the wrong places. She plays a young aspiring artist with a ranch-running background, whose plans all go awry when her French art school experience turns out to be based in Paris, Texas, rather than the international capital city.

She finds herself embroiled in a bachelor-style TV show, and against her best wishes there's real chemistry between her and the man every other woman on the show is trying to get. How things unfold from there probably doesn't take a genius to figure out, but it could be a charming journey as it does so.

Black Rabbit

BLACK RABBIT | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 September

This is the item on our list that I'm probably most excited for individually – a riveting-looking thriller that pits Jason Bateman and Jude Law as a pair of brothers trying to make it in the somewhat murky world of New York City's entertainment sector. When Bateman's character comes to Law's with some huge debts to be sorted out, it looks like things will get pretty desperate pretty quickly.

The cinematography looks really authentic and gritty, and I've every confidence that the two leading actors are capable of some brilliant performances on their day. In fact, it's all a bit reminiscent of the excellent Good Time – one of my favourite movies. So, sign me up for Black Rabbit midway through the month.

Wayward

Wayward | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 September

Here's a fairly scary-looking option if you want something quite intense to round out September. Mae Martin created Wayward and also stars as a police officer moving their family to a new town, only to discover that the teen rehabilitation centre at its heart is potentially even more sinister than it already sounds.

It's not clear if the troubled teen camp is explicitly about conversion therapy, although I'd expect that to be a clear overtone as the show unfolds, and it seems like it'll get into some intense places with regards to mental health and adolescence. All of this will be anchored by a terrifying-looking performance from the excellent Toni Collette.

House of Guinness

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming from: 25 September

At the time of writing, Netflix still hasn't dropped a trailer of any description for House of Guinness, which is a little curious, although I'd expect one to arrive at any moment. The show looks like it could tap into the exact same feeling that made Peaky Blinders such an international success, with the story of how the Guinness family brewery became an empire.

Expect plenty of theatrical license, too, as events get a little more violent and controversial than they may have in real life – although I only say that as someone who doesn't really know much about the history in question. What we do know is that the action will bounce between Ireland and the US, as the brand and its family grows.