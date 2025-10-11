This might just be the perfect game for the Switch 2 – and it's not what you expect

When you think of the Switch 2, Nintendo's still extremely buzzy (and T3 Award-winning) hybrid console, the first game that comes to mind is probably Mario Kart World, since it launched alongside the console and is an inevitable hit. Still, though, I've actually found it not to be the most ideal portable game – its best moments generally need an online connection, after all, and it plays best on a proper controller.

I'd argue that the very best portable games, and the ones I've potentially most enjoyed on the Switch and now Switch 2, are those that don't take such a rapid pace. Turn-based games can be absolutely marvellous on the hardware, since you can generally pause them at any time, and the latest Final Fantasy title from Square Enix is the perfect example.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is a careful revival of Final Fantasy Tactics, out not on all the big consoles and PC, but I've been playing it on my Switch 2 and having a whale of a time. Like the Fire Emblem series, Advance Wars and more, I just think turn-based strategy pairs so well with the commute-friendly nature of the portable console.

In this case, The Ivalice Chronicles is a careful remaster that modernises a beloved classic of the strategy RPG genre, with a smoother, far less pixelated art style that I've come to quite appreciate, and some hugely welcome additions like autosaving. Even more transformative, though, is the addition of a full English voice cast, elevating a renowned story and script into new territory.

It's a fantastic change that makes this winding, politically relevant tale all the more engaging, and hopefully will bring a whole new generation on board to appreciate its story. Best of all, those who remember the original so keenly that they would rather just play it on a modern system can still do – the original version is available in the package, albeit with some of the tweaks like autosave remaining active (a blessing).

Being able to make use of features like the battle speed settings that make things just that bit faster has been a real time-saver, while I'll also happily admit that tweaking difficulty levels is a boon for those without a tactician's natural gifts (that's me).

Plus, of course, there's the battles themselves. While Final Fantasy Tactics became a classic in no small part because of its terrific story, the pure tactics of its battle system are obviously also excellent fun to dive into. The big hook here is the adaptation of the mainline Final Fantasy games' job system, which lets you funnel your troops into specialisations as they gain experience.

This lets you exert a good amount of control over your tactical setup, but another key factor is the intimacy of many fights. You're not trying to take care of dozens of units, here, but rather most fights have you directing a handful of heroes. Like in Fire Emblem, I enjoy this scale as it's less to worry about, but also lets me get more attached to the individuals I'm ordering around.

So, if you like a bit of strategy and want a moreish story to devour in between (and during) battles, I think Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles could be the perfect pairing with your Switch 2 – and well worth playing on another platform if you don't have the console.