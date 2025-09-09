Netflix’s teaser trailer for new crime drama series looks slick – I can’t wait to watch

I could watch shots form the streets of gorgeous Amsterdam for hours, so when I heard there was a gripping crime drama going to be set there, I was already excited. Amsterdam Empire, due to land on Netflix on 30 October, looks slick and gripping in equal measure.

Now one of the best streaming services has got hold of Famke Janssen, we could be in for a treat. She's not been around much since bursting into flames as the all-powerful Phoenix in the X-Men movies.

This move back into the limelight in Amsterdam Empire has, apparently, been a good one – as critics are already saying this is a "riveting comeback role", praising her performance. Now I've got even more anticipation!

Amsterdam Empire | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Janssen plays an ex-pop diva, Betty, who is the wife of notorious cannabis coffeeshop empire owner Jack van Doorn. When he decides to cheat on her, and she finds out, it starts a shift in power – as this woman scorned decides to take what she feels is owed to her. And that appears to be everything. Expect a high-stakes war to ensue.

Famke Janssen's native language is Dutch and she spoke out in an interview saying it was the first time she's acted using her native tongue in her career. She also praised the production team's push to expand the international range and scope of modern productions.

The show was created by the team who were responsible for Netflix shows Undercover – which got an 89% score from Rotten Tomatoes viewers – and Ferry – which landed a massive 93% rating.

While this does sound like another drug empire story, the fact it centres around a marriage on the brink of collapse is what could make this special. Expect emotionally tense scenes with a woman finding her power in a fight for what she deserves.

The soundtrack hints at 90s pop, perhaps a nod to the lead character's pop-diva past. Netflix also brought on a cannabis expert to advise on the most authentic representations of the industry.

I can't wait to see the making of this queen-pin in that Amsterdam backdrop when Amsterdam Empire lands on 30 October. In the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Netflix in September.