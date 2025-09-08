Peaky Blinders creator's new show comes to Netflix later this month

If the name House of Guinness wasn't enough to catch your attention alone, then its creator might. Steven Knight, creator or Peaky Blinders, is back with this fresh family drama inspired by the true story of the Guinness family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, this has all the costumes and gritty street shots you'd expect from anything related to Peaky Blinders. Only now with a plot based on a true story that promises to be as enthralling as the fictional Succession.

Expect plenty of epic, large-scale family dramas to ensure in this saga. The new show, which features an enthralling trailer below, is due to land on Netflix on Thursday 25 September.

House of Guinness | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The story follows the family fallout after Sir Benjamin Guinness, the patriarch, dies and shares his fortune among his four children – in a way that causes some serious consequences.

Judging by the initial trailer release, there is already a lot of interest around this one – as it had over 1.5 million views in its first 72 hours. With the large Peaky Blinders fanbase already eager for more from Knight, this early interest makes a lot of sense.

It's too early to speak about ratings for this show, but with Knight's last Blinders-based effort coming in at 93% Tomatometer and 94% Popcornmeter ratings, hopes are high.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The cast has a few recognisable faces, including the lead of Arthur Guinness played by Anthony Boyle, famed for his roles in Masters of the Air and Manhunt on Apple TV+, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from the West End.

Louis Partridge, who plays Edward Guinness, you might recognise from Enola Holmes; while Emily Fairn, who plays Anne Plunket, you may have spotted in Black Mirror episode Demon 79.

The countdown to the perfect streaming pour has begun – and it looks like Netflix's late September additions are ranking it up among the best streaming services once more. Clearly, this is one to not miss!