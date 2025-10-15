Loved Succession? One of its best stars has a new series coming soon

It's funny how things happen, when it comes to scheduling. Only in the past week, Netflix put out a big new trailer for its historical drama Death by Lightning, which will star Succession's Matthew Macfadyen in a leading role – and in the very same span of time, another big name from Succession's principle cast has a new trailer, too.

This time it's Sarah Snook, who played the wife of Macfadyen's character, Shiv Roy (who at various points was in pole position to win the show's central race to succeed her father). Her show is very different to Macfadyen's, though, and might even have a little more to offer those looking for contemporary thrills.

All Her Fault | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

All Her Fault will come to Peacock in the US and Sky TV here in the UK, and looks like a gripping thriller examining the lies that people live with and the depths they're willing to go to. It starts as a more straightforward show than it'll end up being, that's for sure.

Snook plays Marissa Irvine, who endures what most mothers would agree is their worst nightmare when her son Milo goes missing from his first playdate away from home. The big question is, how did this happen? How did she end up sending him with someone who she thought she knew but really didn't?

Well, I definitely don't have answers to that question, but it's clear from the show's first trailer that plenty of the people she knows best and trusts the most are in the frame as potential suspects, including her husband. In fact, it might be that she can't really trust anyone, especially with some of the skeletons hiding in her own closet.

If this all looks and sounds like the sort of mystery you might like to get consumed by, the show starts on 6 November in the US and 7 November in the UK, so you only have to wait a few weeks to get stuck in. With the calibre of main star it's bringing to the table, All Her Fault could be an addiction for quite a few people.