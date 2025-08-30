Kiera Knightley's new Netflix movie might be even better than Black Doves

Kiera Knightley is on something of a streak – she's back in the public eye in a big way, after what felt like a pretty chunky break where she barely appeared in any high-profile movies or shows. At the end of last year, she popped up in a brilliant, surprising Netflix series, Black Doves, that won hearts and minds with its dark thriller twists.

Now, she's back again for the biggest streaming service on the planet, and this time it's a full-on movie. The Woman in Cabin 10 looks like a really interesting, carefully constructed mystery, and Knightley is in the starring role – playing a journalist getting gaslit on a grand scale aboard a luxury yacht.

The Woman in Cabin 10 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's not her yacht, of course. She's the guest of a billionaire played by the excellent Guy Pearce, ahead of doing some editorial work for his foundation. It looks like she's the odd one out on the trip, surrounded by the rich and famous – and not exactly being made to feel particularly welcome.

Social awkwardness, though, is nothing compared to what she witnesses one night while struggling to fall asleep. She clearly sees someone fall overboard and drown in the yacht's wake, but when she raises the alarm it becomes clear that something funny's going on. The whole crew of the ship, and its passengers, are adamant that no one fell overboard, and that everyone is accounted for on the vessel.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

From there, she's got a clear task on her hands – find out what's going on, and why she's being lied to on all sides. The other passengers on the ship doubtless have motives of their own, and the identity of the person thrown overboard is probably the key to understanding the whole mystery. The closer she gets, of course, the more likely she is to be in danger herself.

We've had to wait for this full trailer, but now that it's here we can be fairly confident that this is going to be a really enjoyable ride of a movie. I'd expect it to cruise up the Netflix charts at a rate of knots when it releases on 10 October.

